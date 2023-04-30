Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi slams Congress, says party works for one family sitting in Delhi

PM Modi said that in Karnataka, Congress and JD(S) are pretending to be against each other. "During the 2018 assembly elections, their leaders were abusing each other. However, as soon as the election came to an end, they allied with each other," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed his third rally speech in poll-bound Karnataka's Belur and said that Congress unit works round the clock for one family sitting in Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "Karnataka's Congress unit works round the clock for one family sitting in Delhi. For every decision, they need to have a green signal from that family. JD(S) is a pvt ltd party of a single family."

"Congress-ruled states are known for the infighting of their leaders. Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are fed up with their rule and there is no development," he said.

PM Modi further said that every vote to the JD(S) would straightaway go to the Congress and bring instability in Karnataka. "Whenever the Congress and the JD(S) come to power, some families thrive but for the BJP, every family of India and Karnataka is the party’s own family," PM Modi said.

On Saturday, PM Modi tore into the Congress, saying it has hurled abuses at him "91 times" for what he insisted was due to its "sources" of corruption being shut by him and said all such criticism would lead to the people giving the BJP another mandate in the poll-bound Karnataka.