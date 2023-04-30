Karnataka Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reaches out to Anganwadi workers with promise of enhanced pay
In a public meeting in Belagavi district bordering Maharashtra, the Congress leader said, "Our party has decided to increase the honorarium up to Rs 15,000 for my sisters in major Anganwadis and Rs 10,000 for women in mini Anganwadis."
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday (April 30) said that if her party is voted to power in poll-bound Karnataka, the honorarium of workers at major Anganwadis will be increased to Rs 15,000 per month, and for those in mini Anganwadis, it will be hiked to Rs 10,000.
"The party will also increase the honorarium of the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers to Rs 8,000 per month, and Rs 5,000 per month for women working for the mid-day meal programme,: she said.
Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi slams Congress, says party works for one family sitting in Delhi
In a public meeting in Belagavi district bordering Maharashtra, the Congress leader said, "Our party has decided to increase the honorarium up to Rs 15,000 for my sisters in major Anganwadis and Rs 10,000 for women in mini Anganwadis."
"The honorarium of the ASHA workers will be hiked to Rs 8,000 and those working for the mid-day meals will get Rs 5,000," the Congress leader said.
Vadra also promised to give Rs three lakh to the workers of main Anganwadis on their retirement or to their nominee in the event of death due to accident and Rs two lakh to those working in mini Anganwadis.
Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress encourages riots in society whenever it comes to power,' says JP Nadda
She slammed the BJP government for its "lies and deception", saying it "ruled the state in such a bad way that it got the tag of 40 per cent commission government".
Karnataka votes on May 10, with results slated to be declared on May 13.
(With inputs from PTI)
- 2023 karnataka legislative assembly election
- Karnataka Election 2023
- Priyanka Gandhi
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
- bjp
- bjp candidate list 2023 karnataka
- election commission karnataka
- election date in karnataka 2023
- election date of karnataka 2023
- election in karnataka
- karnataka assembly election
- karnataka assembly election 2023
- karnataka election 2018
- karnataka election 2023 code of conduct
- karnataka election 2023 date
- karnataka election 2023 opinion poll
- karnataka election 2023 result
- karnataka election date
- karnataka election exit poll 2023
- karnataka election news
- karnataka election opinion poll
- karnataka election result date 2023
- karnataka election results
- karnataka election results 2023
- karnataka election results date 2023
- karnataka election survey 2023
- karnataka legislative assembly
- karnataka legislative assembly election 2023 date
- karnataka mla election date 2023
- karnataka opinion poll 2023
- karnataka result 2023
- who will win karnataka election 2023