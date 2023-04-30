Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reaches out to Anganwadi workers with promise of enhanced pay

    In a public meeting in Belagavi district bordering Maharashtra, the Congress leader said, "Our party has decided to increase the honorarium up to Rs 15,000 for my sisters in major Anganwadis and Rs 10,000 for women in mini Anganwadis."

    Karnataka Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reaches out to Anganwadi workers with promise of enhanced pay AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 30, 2023, 6:46 PM IST

    Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday (April 30) said that if her party is voted to power in poll-bound Karnataka, the honorarium of workers at major Anganwadis will be increased to Rs 15,000 per month, and for those in mini Anganwadis, it will be hiked to Rs 10,000.

    "The party will also increase the honorarium of the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers to Rs 8,000 per month, and Rs 5,000 per month for women working for the mid-day meal programme,: she said.

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi slams Congress, says party works for one family sitting in Delhi

    In a public meeting in Belagavi district bordering Maharashtra, the Congress leader said, "Our party has decided to increase the honorarium up to Rs 15,000 for my sisters in major Anganwadis and Rs 10,000 for women in mini Anganwadis."

    "The honorarium of the ASHA workers will be hiked to Rs 8,000 and those working for the mid-day meals will get Rs 5,000," the Congress leader said.

    Vadra also promised to give Rs three lakh to the workers of main Anganwadis on their retirement or to their nominee in the event of death due to accident and Rs two lakh to those working in mini Anganwadis.

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress encourages riots in society whenever it comes to power,' says JP Nadda

    She slammed the BJP government for its "lies and deception", saying it "ruled the state in such a bad way that it got the tag of 40 per cent commission government". 

    Karnataka votes on May 10, with results slated to be declared on May 13.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2023, 6:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi slams Congress, says party works for one family sitting in Delhi AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi slams Congress, says party works for one family sitting in Delhi

    'Kerala Story' an RSS propaganda to show state as hotbed of religious extremism: CM Pinarayi Vijayan anr

    'Kerala Story' an RSS propaganda to show state as hotbed of religious extremism: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress encourages riots in society whenever it comes to power,' says JP Nadda AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress encourages riots in society whenever it comes to power,' says JP Nadda

    Wrestlers Protest: Delhi Police provides security to complainants, WFI chief blames Congress AJR

    Wrestlers' Protest: Delhi Police provides security to complainants, WFI chief blames Congress

    Ukraine Defense Ministry's 'Maa Kali' illustration irks netizens; check details AJR

    Ukraine Defence Ministry's 'Maa Kali' illustration irks netizens; check details

    Recent Stories

    football Is Lionel Messi moving to Saudi Arabia? Check out his latest social media post-ayh

    Is Lionel Messi moving to Saudi Arabia? Check out his latest social media post

    Kangana Ranaut off to Haridwar gives witty reply to paparazzo Aapse Darr Lagta Hai comment RBA

    Kangana Ranaut off to Haridwar; gives witty reply to paparazzo's ‘Aapse Darr Lagta Hai’ comment – Watch

    IPL 2023, LSG vs RCB: Rpyal Challengers Bangalore versus Lucknow Super Giants, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, LSG vs RCB: Bangalore's misfiring middle-order needs to deliver against power-packed Lucknow

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi slams Congress, says party works for one family sitting in Delhi AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi slams Congress, says party works for one family sitting in Delhi

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Mani Bhattachariya Pawan Singh BOLD romantic song Palangiya Sone Na Diya goes VIRAL RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Mani Bhattachariya, Pawan Singh's BOLD romantic song ‘Palangiya Sone Na Diya’ goes VIRAL

    Recent Videos

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon