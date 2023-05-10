Asianet Suvarna News-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll Analysis: Which party gains region-wise?

Asianet Suvarna News-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll Analysis: The Exit Poll projects that the BJP is likely to get 94-117 seats, the Congress party may get between 91-106 seats and JD(S) is projected to get seat share in the range of 14-24 seats. But which gains region wise? Take a look here.

Voting for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 has finally come to an end. The three main political parties vying to form the government -- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Janata Dal (Secular) -- are confident that they will emerge victorious on May 13 when the votes are counted.

The Asianet Suvarna News-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll offers insight into how different regions in Karnataka have voted.

The BJP is projected to get major share of the Lingayat votes. Data suggests that the exit of Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi may not cause any major split in Lingayat votes. In fact, in the Hubbali Dharwad Central Constituency, Jagadish Shettar is projected to lose to BJP's Mahesh Tenginkai.

Let us take a look at the region-wise Exit Poll data:

CENTRAL KARNATAKA

KALYANA KARNATAKA

BENGALURU REGION

COASTAL KARNATAKA

KITTUR KARNATAKA

OLD MYSURU

