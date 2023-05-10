Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will the 2018 'Nataka' be re-enacted in Karnataka in 2023?

    Karnataka Assembly 2023: Exit polls are pointing towards a close fight till the end between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party. However, the 2018 Assembly election results did not give any party a clear majority. Here is what some of the Exit Polls predicted in 2018:

    Karnataka Election 2023 Exit Poll Analysis Will the 2018 Nataka be re enacted in Karnataka in 2023 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 10, 2023, 8:04 PM IST

    Exit polls for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election are pointing towards a close fight till the end between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party. Though the BJP may seem to have a slight advantage, on May 13 when the counting of votes is taken up, there may be a scenario where no party may cross the halfway point. That's exactly what happened in 2018 when Janata Dal-Secular ended up becoming the state's kingmaker.

    The 2018 Assembly election results did not give any party a clear majority. With 104 MLAs in a House of 224, the BJP was called upon to form the government following the results. However, the Congress party and Janata Dal-Secular quickly came together and assembled 116 names (Congress 76, JD-S 37 and three Independents) to form the government.

    Also Read | Asianet Suvarna News-Jan Ki Baat Karnataka Election 2023 Exit Poll predicts advantage BJP

    The Congress-JDS government was short-lived. In 2019, 15 JD-S and Congress legislators resigned, leading to bypolls where the BJP ended up bagging another 12 MLAs to its tally. The BJP then formed the government with BS Yediyurappa as the chief minister for his fourth term. In July 2021, the BJP replaced Yediyurappa with Basavaraj Bommai. 

    Let us take a look at what some of the Exit Polls predicted in 2018:  

    ABP-C Voter:
    BJP: 104-116 seats
    Congress: 83-94 seats
    JD(S): 20-29 seats

    NewsX-CNX:
    BJP: 102-110 seats
    Congress: 72-78 seats
    JD(S): 35-39 seats
    Others: 3-5 seats

    Republic-Jan ki Baat poll:
    BJP: 95-114 seats
    Congress: 73-82 seats
    JD(S): 32-43 seats
    Others: 02-03 seats

    Also Read | Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023: BJP, Congress set for photo-finish on May 13

    In 2023, all three of the main parties fought an intense campaign, culminating in heated exchanges between the BJP and the Congress party in the last few days of the campaign. The BJP was contending with anti-incumbency, accusations of corruption, the strain of growing living costs, and the pressure of a few leaders leaving the party's primary caste base, the Lingayats.

    Meanwhile, the Congress party announced a package of five guarantees aimed mostly at the poor in an effort to capitalise on the perceived general outrage over the growing cost of living, which includes the price of gasoline and cooking gas.

    Now let us check the 2023 Exit Poll predictions:

    Karnataka Election 2023 Exit Poll Analysis Will the 2018 Nataka be re enacted in Karnataka in 2023 gcw
    Will the 2018 'Nataka' be re-enacted in Karnataka in 2023? All eyes are now on May 13.

    Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: Bengaluru disappoints again; chooses holiday over vote

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 8:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023 Exit Poll Analysis BJP Congress JDS gains region wise GCW

    Asianet Suvarna News-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll Analysis: Which party gains region-wise?

    Karnataka Election 2023: Bengaluru disappoints again; chooses holiday over vote snt

    Karnataka Election 2023: Bengaluru disappoints again; chooses holiday over vote

    President Biden to host PM Modi for Official State Visit to United States on June 22: White House snt

    President Biden to host PM Modi for Official State Visit to United States on June 22: White House

    Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023: BJP, Congress set for photo-finish on May 13 AJR

    Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023: BJP, Congress set for photo-finish on May 13

    Karnataka Election 2023 Asianet News-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll Verdict BJP Congress JDS May 13

    Asianet Suvarna News-Jan Ki Baat Karnataka Election 2023 Exit Poll predicts advantage BJP

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023 Exit Poll Analysis BJP Congress JDS gains region wise GCW

    Asianet Suvarna News-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll Analysis: Which party gains region-wise?

    Karnataka Election 2023: Bengaluru disappoints again; chooses holiday over vote snt

    Karnataka Election 2023: Bengaluru disappoints again; chooses holiday over vote

    From Little Witch Academia to Death Note: 7 finest anime series to stream on Netflix (arb)

    From Little Witch Academia to Death Note: 7 finest anime series to stream on Netflix

    7 beautiful beaches in Kerala to hang out in summers anr

    7 beautiful beaches in Kerala to hang out in summers

    Photos Disha Patani's no-makeup look goes VIRAL; take a look RBA

    Photos: Disha Patani's no-makeup look goes VIRAL; take a look

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon