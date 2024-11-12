Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt to launch AI-powered ‘Kumbh Sahayak’ chatbot to enhance devotee’s experience

The Yogi government is launching "Kumbh Sahayak", an AI chatbot, to assist devotees at Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. This digital companion offers info in 10+ languages, Google navigation, and personalized GIFs, ensuring a seamless experience for millions.

Prayagraj: In a groundbreaking initiative for Mahakumbh 2025, the Yogi government is introducing an advanced AI generative chatbot named "Kumbh Sahayak" to assist devotees. This digital companion, set to be launched for the first time at the grand event, will offer comprehensive information in over ten languages, supported by the Bhashini app.

Equipped with Google navigation, interactive conversation features, and personalized GIF responses, the Kumbh Sahayak chatbot promises a seamless and enriching experience for millions of visitors.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed strong support for this innovative project, highlighting his commitment to integrating tradition with modernity.

Mahakumbh 2025 now stands as a testament to his vision, blending ancient Sanatan traditions with advanced digital tools. The event is shaping up to be a "Digital Mahakumbh," showcasing how AI and advanced digital tools can enhance the experience of cultural and spiritual gatherings.

Additional Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi stated that, for the first time, the "Kumbh Sahayak" chatbot is being developed for the event. Built using advanced generative AI technology, this chatbot will serve as a personal guide for attendees and can be accessed through the Mahakumbh 2025 app or on WhatsApp.

The chatbot will offer essential information about Mahakumbh in over ten languages, including Hindi and English, with help from the Bhashini app. Through interactive conversations in both text and voice, it will provide details on the event’s history and traditions, information about sadhus and akhadas, key bathing ghats, dates, routes, parking, and accommodation options.

The Additional Mela Adhikari further shared that the Kumbh Sahayak Chatbot will come equipped with Google navigation, allowing visitors to easily locate sectors, arenas, Kalpvas tents, and bathing ghats within the Mahakumbh area. The chatbot will also guide users to popular sightseeing spots, temples, railway stations, and bus stands across Prayagraj, ensuring smooth navigation both inside and outside the Mahakumbh grounds.

Additionally, the chatbot will keep users updated on Mahakumbh events, offer details on government-approved tour packages, and provide information on local hotels and homestays. Acting as a personal guide, the Kumbh Sahayak Chatbot will even engage users with personal GIFs for a unique interactive experience.

With multilingual support, the chatbot aims to serve both international tourists and visitors from across India, helping realize CM Yogi’s vision for a safe and seamless Mahakumbh 2025.

