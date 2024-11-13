Abuses, punches, kicks: All-out brawl as students group clash at Noida University hostel; WATCH dramatic video

In a dramatic turn of events, a group of senior students allegedly badly thrashed junior students for opposing ragging in the hostel at Maharishi University in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 7:30 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

In a dramatic turn of events, a group of senior students allegedly badly thrashed junior students for opposing ragging in the hostel at Maharishi University in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. What started as verbal abuses soon spiraled into a physical altercation, turning the hostel room into a chaotic scene of battleground.

Several students were injured in the fight.

A dramatic video of the all-out brawl, captured on the camera of one of the students, has gone viral on social media, showing the students violently attacking each other.

In the viral video, students can be seen hurling abuses, raining blows and kicks at each other.

Video contains abusive language & disturbing visuals. Viewer's discretion is advised

The university has not yet issued any official statement regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, users online have strongly condemned the incident, saying students involved must be blacklisted for their violent behaviour.

 

 

