Asianet Suvarna News-Jan Ki Baat Karnataka Election 2023 Exit Poll predicts advantage BJP

The Asianet News-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll has indicated that on May 13, the Bharatiya Janata Party would emerge as the single largest party.

The Exit Poll data suggests the verdict could unravel like:

The Exit Poll projects that the BJP is likely to get 94-117 seats in the Karnataka elections. In this close contest, the Congress party is projected to get anywhere between 91-106 seats and JDS is projected to get seat share in the range of 14-24 seats and others could land up with 0-2 seats.

The Exit Poll also predicts that the BJP may get a vote share of 37.5 per cent to 39 per cent in Karnataka Elections 2023. Congress could get a projected vote- share in the range of 38 per cent to 40 per cent and JDS' projected vote share is expected to be anywhere between 14 per cent-17 per cent in Karnataka.

The poll suggests that the saffron party could better its performance in the Vokkaliga dominated belt of Old Mysuru region. It is projected to get around 15 seats in this JDS stronghold.

Analysis of data shows the JDS weakening and performing poorly even in its bastions. This factor is projected to help both Congress and BJP gain seats in the region. While the Congress party is projected to get 24 seats in the region and JDS could end up with 16 seats. It is interesting to note that Congress is likely to perform much better than JDS in Old Mysuru region

BJP is projected to stay in the lead because it is projected to do well in the regions of Kittur Karnataka and Coastal Karnataka. In Coastal Karnataka, the poll projects that the BJP could end up winning in 15 seats out of 19 seats.

Further, it is expected that the BJP may win more seats in Bengaluru region because of Modi factor. Out of 32 seats in Bengaluru Region, BJP is projected to win 17 seats, Congress could get 15 seats and JDS may not even get a single seat.