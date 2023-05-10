Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023: BJP, Congress set for photo-finish on May 13

    In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly polls, the state recorded a voter turnout of 72.36 percent. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is seeking re-election from Shiggaon in Haveri district for a fourth consecutive term, said he would win with a record margin. Bommai said the party would get a "comfortable majority".

    Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023: BJP, Congress set for photo-finish on May 13
    First Published May 10, 2023, 6:58 PM IST

    Voting in poll-bound Karnataka came to an end on Wednesday (May 10) at 6 pm with data showing a voter turnout of 65.69 percent at 5pm. According to the latest voter turnout for the polls to the 224-member Assembly, Ramanagara recorded the highest turnout of 78.22 percent, while the lowest polling was from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) South limits (parts of Bengaluru city) at 48.63 percent, election officials said.

    The P-Marq survey has predicted a hung assembly, with the Congress expected to win 94-108 seats. The BJP, as per the poll, could bag 85-100 seats and the JD(S) 24-32.

    Asianet Suvarna News-Jan Ki Baat Karnataka Election 2023 Exit Poll predicts advantage BJP

    According to Polstrat survey, Congress is emerging as the single-largest party, winning 99-109 seats. The BJP is predicted to win 88-99 seats. Both the parties are seen falling short of the halfway majority mark.

    The CGS survey has predicted that the BJP is set to win a simple majority of 114 seats in the 224-member assembly. The Congress is expected to win between 90-100 seats.

    Meanwhile, Asianet News - Jan Ki Baat has predicted that the BJP would win 94-117 seats. The Congress is predicted to bag 99-109 constituencies, whereas, the JD(S) could win 21-26 seats, it added.

    However, Poll of Polls predicted that the BJP would win in as many as 95 seats, while the Congress would bag 105 seats. The JDS is predicted to win 25 seats and 'Others' are likely to win 2 seats.

    PM Modi in Rajasthan, hits out at Karnataka Congress over Sudan evacuations; check details

    Meanwhile, violence was reported in some areas. Villagers of Masabinal in Vijayapura district stopped a poll duty vehicle carrying electronic voting machines (EVMs), manhandled an officer and damaged some control and ballot units on Wednesday, following which 23 persons were arrested, the Election Commission said.

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 7:47 PM IST
