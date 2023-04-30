Amit Shah Exclusive: 'BJP will secure majority in Karnataka... No question of post-poll alliance with JD-S'

"The entire population of Karnataka knows now that voting for Janata Dal-Secular is like voting for the Congress. How can JD-S form the government? There is neither a sentiment (in favour of JDS) nor seats," Union Home Minister Amit Shah told Asianet Suvarna News Editor Ajit Hanamakkanavar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is confident that the Bharatiya Janata Party will return to power in Karnataka when the counting of votes is completed on May 13. At the same time he has made it absolutely clear that BJP will not tie up with the Janata Dal-Secular in case of a hung assembly scenario arises in the state.

Speaking exclusively to Asianet Suvarna News Editor Ajit Hanamakkanavar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said: "I have been here (in Karnataka) for 17 days in the last two-and-a-half-months. I have almost covered the entire state. I have travelled to districts. It is certain that the BJP will win with an absolute majority. The entire population of Karnataka knows now that voting for Janata Dal-Secular is like voting for the Congress. How can JD-S form the government? There is neither a sentiment (in favour of JDS) nor seats."

When asked specifically about whether the party would tie up with the former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's party, Shah said: "We will not (tie up). It is decided. Look at what happened last time. We did not even give an offer."

On a BJP leader publically speaking about behind-the-scenes talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the JDS supremo, Shah shot back saying: "There have been no talks; they just have good relations. Modiji has good relations with everyone. You go and meet him, he will have tea with you."

The Union Home Minister, however, stopped short of confirming that Basavaraj Bommai will continue to remain chief minister if the BJP gets the people's mandate. While making it clear that Bommai was leading the election campaign in the state, Shah said: "After the elections, based on the prevailing circumstances and the kind of majority we have, the party will decide accordingly."

Asked about what the internal surveys of the party were suggesting, Shah said: "When it comes to surveys, I rely more on the party workers. Most channel surveys show BJP trailing when the polls are announced. In the middle of the election, they show that the BJP has improved its position. On the day of the polls, they show us as neck-and-neck. Exit polls predict that we may win. And on counting day, we end up winning. You should study the pattern of surveys. I am a student of politics. I do it."

When prodded further about an expected tally, he said: "According to me, beyond the halfway mark in the assembly we will have a minimum of 15 seats plus (128 seats)."

"I keep travelling (across Karnataka). I meet the people and interact with them. I have seen the response. The BJP will get an absolute majority, 100 per cent," he said.

If the situation arises that no party gets a majority, the Union Home Minister said that there is no question of a tie-up with the JDS. "Not just now, never," he said, appealing to the people of Karnataka that voting for the JDS is like voting for Congress and hence they should vote carefully."

