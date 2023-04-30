Karnataka Election 2023 Mega Exclusive: Amit Shah on Opposition appeasement ploy, BJP's win margin and more

If the Congress party is feeling confident of victory, having inducted former BJP leaders Jagdish Shettar and Laxman Savadi into the party, it shows the bankruptcy of leadership within the Grand Old Party, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a super exclusive interview with the Asianet News Network.

Speaking exclusively to Asianet Suvarna News Editor Ajit Hanamakkanavar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said: "This shows their bankruptcy; the fact that they have no leadership. If their win is dependent on someone switching over from the BJP, they just made this evident that their own leaders are incapable of winning the election for the party. It means you are unable to win on your own."

Asked about the likely impact that the exit of the two-party heavyweights will have on voters across the state, Shah said: "The electorate also thinks from the point of view that a certain person has been made a legislator a certain number of times, one was made chief minister while another was made deputy chief minister... How can someone from BJP -- an ideology-based party worker -- think of joining the Congress? That individual can only go if they entered politics for selfish reasons. In fact, they have exposed themselves. People are not like journalists. People see the person's character."

He flatly refused any tensions within the party over the Lingayat vote bank shifting light of the exits. He said, "There is no tension. What has Congress done for Lingayat that will make the latter vote for them? The Congress has given only two Lingayat chief ministers in the last 70 years and humiliated them. One (Lingayat) leader was thrown out by Indira Gandhi and another by Rajiv Gandhi at the airport itself. Our chief minister is also Lingayat. We have stalwart leaders like Yediyurappaji."

Shah also touched upon other issues during the course of the hour-long interview. Among them was the recent controversy surrounding Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's 'poisonous Snake' jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP master strategist said, "Not only Khargeji, but all Congress leaders have also been speaking against Modiji. They use low-level language. (Former Congress chief) Sonia Gandhiji had even called Modiji a 'Merchant of Death' (Maut ka Saudagar). Priyankaji described Modiji as a low-caste man. Congress MP BK Hariprasad, Mani Shankar Aiyar and now Khargeji have made controversial statements about Modiji. But whenever they have done so, we have definitely won that election. I see it as a good omen."

When asked about the diminishing standards of the political narrative in the Karnataka election campaign, he said: "The level of discourse in any elections needs to improve. We deserve a better discussion. But BJP alone cannot do it. All parties have to decide to improve the quality of debates."

The Union Home Minister also slammed the Congress for indulging in appeasement. At the same time, Shah denied that the decision to do away with the four per cent Muslim reservation was politically motivated keeping the elections in mind.

He said, "No, this decision was not taken in a hurry. The decision has been taken too late. It should have been taken quite earlier. The Constitution of this country does not recognise reservations given on the basis of religion. If a four per cent reservation has been given to a minority based on religion that should be scrapped. And we did that. Yes, we were late (in taking the decision). We should have taken this step a year ago."

When asked about the decision being termed as a sort of reverse appeasement by some, the Union Home Minister said, "See, taking or giving (reservation)... both should be as per the Constitution. All of us agree that the nation should go ahead as per the Constitution. Let one of the Congress leaders come and show me a section in our Constitution that provides for religion-based reservation. And if they are unable to do so, then they should justify the reason why they did it (bring the 4 per cent Muslim quota). That's appeasement."

"What we did was correct them. Muslim reservation is unconstitutional. The Other Backward Classes among Muslims should get a reservation, not Muslims as such. The same goes for other faiths. If any caste is backward, they should get it (reservation). But to say that Muslims or Hindus will be given reservation... What if some government comes tomorrow and gives reservations to all Hindus? Can you do it? You cannot! You should ask Congress, how did they create this reservation," he added.

A lot has been spoken about the development plank and the double-engine government that BJP is banking upon to return to power in the state. So when he was asked specifically how a technology hub faced a flood-like situation every time it rained heavily, Shah said: "The way infra development should have taken place in Bengaluru has not happened. But it is a legacy problem. You should look at 9 years of the central government and 4 years of the state government."

"In fact, I want to tell you what has happened in these nine years. Rs 3,000 crore has been given here so far. When Modiji came (to power), there was a 7 km network of metro connectivity in Bengaluru. Today it has increased to 56 km. Also, the first 100 km of metro will be completed by 2024. Work has started on a satellite ring road. Rs 9000 crore has been given for other development work, which will include flyovers and underpasses. In all, Rs 75,000 crore has been given only to Bengaluru. In the last 9 years at the Centre and 4 years in power in the state for the development of Bengaluru, we have not done anything wrong."

Asked about what the BJP's internal surveys of the party were suggesting, Shah said: "When it comes to surveys, I rely more on the party workers. Most channel surveys show BJP trailing when the polls are announced. In the middle of the election, they show that the BJP has improved its position. On the day of the polls, they show us as neck-and-neck. Exit polls predict that we may win. And on counting day, we end up winning. You should study the pattern of surveys. I am a student of politics. I do it."

When prodded further about an expected tally, he said: "According to me, beyond the halfway mark in the assembly we will have a minimum of 15 seats plus (128 seats)."

"I keep travelling (across Karnataka). I meet the people and interact with them. I have seen the response. The BJP will get an absolute majority, 100 per cent," he said.

If the situation arises that no party gets a majority, the Union Home Minister said that there is no question of a tie-up with the JDS. "Not just now, never," he said, appealing to the people of Karnataka that voting for the JDS is like voting for Congress and hence they should vote carefully."

