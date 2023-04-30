Amit Shah Exclusive: 'Muslim reservation is unconstitutional... how did Congress give 4 per cent?'

Speaking exclusively to Asianet Suvarna News Editor Ajit Hanamakkanavar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah denied that the decision to do away with the four per cent reservation was politically motivated keeping the elections in mind.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that reservations on the grounds of religion should never be allowed. Dismissing the Congress claims of restoring the 4 per cent reservation for Muslims upon coming to power in Karnataka after the assembly elections, the Union Home Minister slammed the Grand Old Party for time and again exposing its politics of appeasement to gain votes.

He said, "No this decision was not taken in a hurry. The decision has been taken too late. It should have been taken quite earlier. The Constitution of this country does not recognise reservations given on the basis of religion. If a four per cent reservation has been given to a minority based on religion that should be scrapped. And we did that. Yes, we were late (in taking the decision). We should have taken this step a year ago."

When asked about the decision being termed as a sort of reverse appeasement by some, the Union Home Minister said, "See, taking or giving (reservation)... both should be as per the Constitution. All of us agree that the nation should go ahead as per the Constitution. Let one of the Congress leaders come and show me a section in our Constitution that provides for religion-based reservation. And if they are unable to do so, then they should justify the reason why they did it (bring the 4 per cent Muslim quota). That's appeasement."

"What we did was correct them. Muslim reservation is unconstitutional. The Other Backward Classes among Muslims should get a reservation, not Muslims as such. The same goes for other faiths. If any caste is backward, they should get it (reservation). But to say that Muslims or Hindus will be given reservation... What if some government comes tomorrow and gives reservations to all Hindus? Can you do it? You cannot! You should ask Congress, how did they create this reservation," he added.

On the reallocation of the four per cent quota to the Vokkaliga and Lingayat community, Shah said: "You need to understand this closely. These three form a block (of reservation). If the four per cent Muslim quota was scrapped, the other two automatically get two per cent each. We (BJP) have not increased any reservations by ourselves. It has grown by default. "

To note, the Basavaraj Bommai government had some days ago defended its decision to scrap the 4 per cent Muslim quota in the 2B category of the 'Other Backward Castes' and granting benefits of increased quota to Vokkaligas and Lingayats in admissions and appointments to government jobs, in the Supreme Court.

Responding to the petitions filed in Apex court challenging the decision, the state government said that it took a conscious decision to discontinue the reservation on the sole basis of religion as the same is unconstitutional and contrary to the mandate of Articles 14 to 16 of the Indian Constitution.

To another question why the BJP government in Karnataka was depending on the reservation, Shah said: "We are not dependent. Does the government not have the responsibility to ensure social justice? What is the need to view the reservation decision from the prism of elections? It is the government's responsibility. I agree the decision came late. Muslim reservations should have been scrapped a year ago. If we were late, does not mean we should keep delaying it further."

