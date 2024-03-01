Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka Caste census report LEAKED! Minority population surpasses Lingayat communities

    The leaked Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission report reveals a demographic shift with minorities constituting 60% of the population, surpassing historically dominant groups. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasizes transparency, advocating for social justice based on the caste census data, while a cabinet sub-committee is set to analyze.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

    The Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, led by Chairman Jayaprakash Hegde, has submitted the 'Social, Educational and Economic Report' to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, unveiling caste-wise population details. However, the leaked contents of the report have stirred intense debate and confusion across the state.

    According to insider sources, the report indicates a notable shift in demographic dynamics, revealing that minority, Dalit, and backward class (Ahinda) communities collectively constitute a substantial 60 per cent of the state's total population. Particularly striking is the revelation that the minority community surpasses traditionally dominant groups such as the Okkaliga and Lingayat communities, which have long held significant sway in Karnataka's social fabric.

    Karnataka: Former Minister Aravind Limbavali urges govt to retrieve missing caste census report

    The leaked statistics disclose that Muslims comprise 70 lakh individuals, surpassing the 65 lakh Lingayats, thereby marking a pivotal moment where the minority community outweighs the historically dominant demographics.

    Out of Karnataka's 5.98 crore population, a staggering 3.96 crore belong to the Ahinda community, while 1.87 crore are from the Lingayat, Okkaliga, Brahmin, and other communities. Additionally, the report identifies 1.08 crores of Scheduled Castes, 40.45 lakhs of Scheduled Tribes, and 45 lakhs of Backward Community Shepherds. A remarkable aspect of the report is the identification of 816 other backward castes, with 1,351 castes surveyed and 192 new ones recorded. Notably, 80 castes with populations fewer than 10 have been documented, with approximately 30 expected to be classified as the most backward.

    During the submission of the 200-page main report and 48 volumes of supporting data, led by Mitsidaha Hegde along with commission members, to the Chief Minister's office, it was revealed that approximately 32 lakh individuals were excluded from the survey.

    BJP govt cancelled 385 criminal cases in their term: Karnataka DyCM D K Shivakumar

    In response to the report, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has advocated for transparency, stressing the importance of providing social justice based on the revealed caste census data. However, amidst the impending Lok Sabha elections and anticipated opposition, a cabinet sub-committee is set to analyze the report comprehensively and propose governmental actions.

    The comprehensive report, divided into 13 sections, encompasses data collected from various sources, shedding light on social, educational, and political aspects across different caste categories. Notably, the groundwork for this report was laid during Siddaramaiah's tenure as Chief Minister in 2015, under the previous commission led by Kantaraju.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 10:44 AM IST
