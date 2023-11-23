Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Former Minister Aravind Limbavali urges govt to retrieve missing caste census report

    Former Karnataka minister Aravind Limbavali urges active pursuit of the missing Kanta Raja report on caste census, highlighting its societal relevance and need for implementation. He emphasizes acknowledging societal realities and calls for House deliberation on the report's implementation while indirectly referencing compromises made by political figures for electoral success.

    “I urge the government to actively search for the missing Kanta Raja report related to the caste census”, stated Karnataka’s former minister Aravind Limbavali during a conversation with reporters in the city on Wednesday. “This report is accessible on every computer, making theft an improbable scenario," he emphasized, stressing the need to consider the societal implications before implementing a caste census.

    “Caste enumeration is constitutionally restricted, but the Kanta Raja report offers comprehensive insights into the socio-economic status of various castes," Limbavali explained. "It sheds light on backwardness and social realities, which society should not fear. Instead, we must acknowledge and address these societal realities."

    Rahul Gandhi criticizes PM Modi for neglecting OBCs, CWC calls for nationwide caste census

    Limbavali highlighted the significance of the Kanta Raja Commission, conducted during Siddaramaiah's government tenure, despite its non-implementation. "There's a need for House deliberation on its implementation," he added.

    Additionally, Limbavali indirectly referred to compromises made by opposition leader B.Y. Vijayendra and state president R. Ashoka for victory in the Lok Sabha elections. "Certain individuals became BJP MLAs after making concessions during assembly elections," he hinted.

