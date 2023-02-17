Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Budget 2023-24: CM Bommai reveals plan to decongest Bengaluru

    Karnataka Budget 2023-24: In Bengaluru, where the government has prioritised constructing new roadways to reduce traffic gridlock and a project to prevent flooding, the BJP-led Karnataka government recently declared a grant of Rs 9,698 crore for the "comprehensive" development of the city.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 1:52 PM IST

    Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presented the 2023-24 Budget on Friday. This was the CM’s second budget and the BJP government’s last in the current term. Bengaluru’s perennial traffic woes and flooding issues were key points in the Budget. Earlier this week, it was ranked second among the most traffic-congested cities in the world, according to the Tom Tom traffic index.

    For the "comprehensive" development of Bengaluru, where the government has prioritised constructing new roadways to reduce traffic gridlock and a project to prevent flooding, CM Bommai declared a grant of Rs 9,698 crore.

    In Bengaluru city, projects worth Rs 6,000 crore are being carried out under the Amrutha Nagarothana Scheme. Under the high-density lanes plan, 108 km of roadways have been developed at an anticipated cost of Rs 273 crore.

    It is proposed that 75 significant intersections with the greatest traffic congestion be developed at a cost of Rs 150 crore in order to lessen traffic gridlock in Bengaluru. Additionally, by implementing seamless signalling and using artificial intelligence to handle traffic lights, traffic congestion will be decreased.

    By building a 5 km elevated road from Tin Factory to Medahalli for Rs 350 crore, an integrated overpass from Yeshwanthpur railway station to Mathikere and BEL Road, as well as by giving direct access, traffic congestion will be lessened. This will be accomplished by integrating it with suburban train companies' rail networking.

    At present, the Bengaluru Metro Rail scheme is operational in a 56km network. The construction of a 58.19-kilometer metro train system with 30 stops that runs between the city's main Silk Board Junction and Kempegowda International Airport is going forward with it quickly. A subway line with a length of 40.15 km is expected to be active soon.

    The Government of India has authorised the building of a 288 km long satellite town ring road at a cost of Rs 13,139 crore in order to significantly decrease traffic congestion. The state government has promised to cover 30% of the project's property acquisition costs.

    The state government and railways ministry have granted their approval for the Rs 15,767 crore Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project, which has been a long-standing desire of the city's residents.

    At a cost of Rs 1,000 crore, Bengaluru's 120 km of arterial roads will be white-topped. At a cost of Rs 450 crore, the city's 300 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads will be developed. The construction of 195 km of drainage and drainage ditches will cost Rs 1,813 crore, which will guarantee that rainfall can run freely and prevent flooding.

    Lastly, a strong Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority has been established to oversee the activities of various transport organisations and discover scientific solutions to the city's traffic issues as it rapidly develops.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2023, 1:54 PM IST
