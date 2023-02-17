Karnataka Budget 2023: CM Bommai announces construction of Ram Mandir; Rs 1000 crore for temple's renovation

CM Bommai also holds the finance portfolio and made this massive announcement. He stated that in the coming two years, the development and renovations of temples as well as mutts in the state will be done at the cost of Rs 1000 crore.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday (February 17) announced that construction of the Ram temple will be taken up in Ramanagara. It can be seen that this is the final budget of the BJP government for fiscal 2023-24 ahead of the assembly poll.

CM Bommai also holds the finance portfolio and made this massive announcement. He stated that in the coming two years, the development and renovations of temples as well as mutts in the state will be done at the cost of Rs 1000 crore.

Also read: Karnataka Budget 2023-24: Vidya Shakti Scheme announced, Check out key announcements

This comes after Karnataka higher education minister CN Ashwath Narayan, earlier this year, informed that the decision to construct Ram Mandir will be taken on the sidelines of Ayodhya temple and the announcement will be made in the 2023 budget. It is reportedly said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth will be invited to the inauguration of the temple.

CM Bommai also said that the state government has decided to give an additional subsidy of Rs 10,000 in the year 2023-24 under a new scheme 'Bhoo Siri' for 'Kisan Credit Card' holders. This would facilitate the farmers to purchase seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and other farm inputs in times of exigencies.

Also read: Karnataka Congress MLAs don flower over their ears during budget presentation; here's why

The state would contribute Rs 2,500 and NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) would give Rs 7,500. "This will benefit around 50 lakh farmers of the state," he said.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are expected to be held during April-May. Noting that for the first time in the state post the COVID pandemic, revenue receipts are estimated to be more than revenue expenditure by Rs 402 crore, Bommai said this is a "revenue-surplus" budget.

The Chief Minister, in the budget, also announced 'Shrama Shakthi' scheme that would provide financial assistance of Rs 500 per head every month to landless women farm labourers through direct benefit transfer (DBT).