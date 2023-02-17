Karnataka Budget 2023-24: Vidya Shakti Scheme announced, Check out key announcements

Karnataka Budget 2023-24: The gross allocation for the education sector has been increased from Rs 31,980 crore last year to Rs 37,960 crore this year. While presenting the budget, CM Bommai announced Vidya Shakti Scheme. Check out all the key announcements in the education sector.

While presenting the state budget 2023-24, CM Bommai announced the CM Vidya Shakti Scheme for students which aims to provide free education in government pre-university and government degree colleges. The gross allocation for the education sector has been increased from Rs 31,980 crore last year to Rs 37,960 crore this year, as per the Budget.

It aims to make it possible for all students who graduate from secondary school to pursue higher education. The decision is expected to help the state's 8 lakh students.

The Viveka programme, which will see 7,601 classrooms built at a cost of Rs. 1,194 crore, was unveiled by the government in order to improve the learning atmosphere for students in schools and colleges. Additional 1,955 rooms will be built at a cost of Rs 382 crore under the department's various other programmes, as approved by the current Budget. As a result, a total of 9,556 classes will be built for Rs 1,576 crore.

A new nationally funded programme called PM SHRI will be put into place at a cost of Rs 100 crore to give children improved basic amenities and appropriate learning tools.

500 outstanding students from remote government Kannada schools who are chosen for professional programmes under the "Halli Muthu" programme will have the full cost of their tuition covered by the Karnataka Examination Authority.

In addition, a number of projects in ambitious taluks have been declared with a grant of Rs 135 crore to raise learning standards and enhance outcomes by offering quality education.

The improvement of libraries and creation of Reading Corners will be carried out by giving books, journals, and magazines at a grant of Rs 20 crore in 24,347 schools in order to foster interest and knowledge about current events.

Additionally, a new programme called Abhyudaya will be introduced in collaboration with JPAL to provide supplemental instruction to students in classes 8 and 9 with the goal of enhancing SSLC outcomes.

To cater to the requirement of toilets in all schools and colleges through the construction of 7750 toilets, action has been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore in convergence with NREGA. Under this scheme, 2,169 toilets will be completed by the end of March 2023. The remaining 5,581 toilets will be constructed in the year 2023-24.

Over 19 lakh school and college students in the state depend on the public transportation system to get to and from class. Bommai declared "Makkala Buss," a programme through which 1,000 extra routes will be run by Road Transport Corporations for a cost of Rs 100 crore, in order to increase coverage. Every year, an additional 2 lakh students are anticipated to profit.