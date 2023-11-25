Karnataka: 2024 to offer Nine long weekends along with 25 public holidays

In 2024, Karnataka's calendar boasts 25 public holidays, smartly arranged with three falling on weekends and nine on Fridays or Mondays. Key events like Ugadi, Eid Milad, and Kanakadasa Jayanthi land on Mondays. With dates like Republic Day and Karnataka Rajyotsava on Fridays, residents can enjoy extended weekends, allowing ample time for relaxation and festivities.

In the upcoming year of 2024 in Karnataka, citizens can look forward to a calendar abundant with public holidays, totalling 25 days of celebration. This includes the clever placement of three holidays conveniently falling on second Saturdays and Sundays.

Of particular note, nine public holidays have been strategically positioned on either Fridays or Mondays, creating delightful stretches of extended weekends for everyone to enjoy.



Highlighting key festivities, 2024 will kick off with Ugadi on January 15, followed by Eid Milad on September 16, and Kanakadasa Jayanthi on November 18, all gracefully landing on Mondays.

Other significant dates in the calendar encompass Republic Day on January 26, Maha Shivaratri on March 8, Good Friday on March 29, Akshaya Tritiya on May 10, Ayudha Pooja on October 11, and Karnataka Rajyotsava on November 1—all conveniently falling on Fridays.



Furthermore, Mahaveer Jayanthi on April 21 and Dasara on October 12 will align with the second Saturday of their respective months. Meanwhile, Ambedkar Jayanthi is set for Sunday, April 14. Coorg residents can also anticipate holidays on Kali Muhurtha on September 3, Tula Sankramana on October 17, and Huttari on December 14.

The scheduled arrangement of these public holidays offers ample opportunities for residents to plan and relish extended breaks, providing moments for relaxation and celebration throughout the calendar year.