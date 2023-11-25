Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: 2024 to offer Nine long weekends along with 25 public holidays

    In 2024, Karnataka's calendar boasts 25 public holidays, smartly arranged with three falling on weekends and nine on Fridays or Mondays. Key events like Ugadi, Eid Milad, and Kanakadasa Jayanthi land on Mondays. With dates like Republic Day and Karnataka Rajyotsava on Fridays, residents can enjoy extended weekends, allowing ample time for relaxation and festivities.

    Karnataka: 2024 to offer Nine long weekends along with 25 public holidays vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 25, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

    In the upcoming year of 2024 in Karnataka, citizens can look forward to a calendar abundant with public holidays, totalling 25 days of celebration. This includes the clever placement of three holidays conveniently falling on second Saturdays and Sundays.

    Of particular note, nine public holidays have been strategically positioned on either Fridays or Mondays, creating delightful stretches of extended weekends for everyone to enjoy.

    Diwali 2023: What is Dev Diwali? How is it different from Deepavali

    Highlighting key festivities, 2024 will kick off with Ugadi on January 15, followed by Eid Milad on September 16, and Kanakadasa Jayanthi on November 18, all gracefully landing on Mondays.

    Other significant dates in the calendar encompass Republic Day on January 26, Maha Shivaratri on March 8, Good Friday on March 29, Akshaya Tritiya on May 10, Ayudha Pooja on October 11, and Karnataka Rajyotsava on November 1—all conveniently falling on Fridays.

    2024 holiday schedule for Central govt offices in Kerala announced; Check details

    Furthermore, Mahaveer Jayanthi on April 21 and Dasara on October 12 will align with the second Saturday of their respective months. Meanwhile, Ambedkar Jayanthi is set for Sunday, April 14. Coorg residents can also anticipate holidays on Kali Muhurtha on September 3, Tula Sankramana on October 17, and Huttari on December 14.

    The scheduled arrangement of these public holidays offers ample opportunities for residents to plan and relish extended breaks, providing moments for relaxation and celebration throughout the calendar year.

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse Rescue operation on halt again likely to go ahead with manual drilling gcw

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue operation on halt again; likely to go ahead with manual drilling

    Explained Why Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi shut down and who remains in the building now?

    Explained: Why Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi shut down and who remains in the building now?

    Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Polling day, Rajasthan election updates and voting percentage

    Rajasthan Election 2023 Voting LIVE Updates: 9.77 per cent votes cast in first 2 hours

    Siddaramaiah wants to implement Shariat law in Karnataka NCPCR chief reacts after being booked

    'Siddaramaiah wants to implement Shariat law in Karnataka...' NCPCR chief reacts after being booked (WATCH)

    Indian planes face GPS spoofing and jamming over Middle East, DGCA issues advisory AJR

    Indian planes face GPS spoofing and jamming over Middle East, DGCA issues advisory

    Recent Stories

    Watch: Comedian Tiffany Haddish arrested by Beverly Hills police for THIS reason RKK

    Watch: Comedian Tiffany Haddish arrested by Beverly Hills police for THIS reason

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse Rescue operation on halt again likely to go ahead with manual drilling gcw

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue operation on halt again; likely to go ahead with manual drilling

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan confronts Anurag Dobhal over his 'income source' remark; says "I don't want to..." SHG

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan confronts Anurag Dobhal over his 'income source' remark; says "I don't want to..."

    From Rajeev Chandrasekhar to Dr Krishna Ella... Experts share their 'Insight' on the 'DNA of Success'

    From Rajeev Chandrasekhar to Dr Krishna Ella... Experts share their 'Insight' on the 'DNA of Success'

    Paris Hilton, Carter Reum welcome baby girl via surrogacy, name her 'London' RKK

    Paris Hilton, Carter Reum welcome baby girl via surrogacy, name her 'London'

    Recent Videos

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon