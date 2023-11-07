Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Diwali 2023: What is Dev Diwali? How is it different from Deepavali

    Diwali and Dev Diwali are both important Hindu holidays observed in India, although they serve different functions and have different meanings. Here are the main distinctions between Diwali and Dev Diwali. 

    First Published Nov 7, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

    One of the most awaited festivals of lights Diwali is around the corner and while you are excited about it, did you know there is something called Dev Diwali as well? Yes, Diwali and Dev Diwali are both important Hindu holidays observed in India, although they serve different functions and have different meanings. Here are the main distinctions between Diwali and Dev Diwali. 

    Diwali

    Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is the Festival of Lights that takes place in October or November, depending on the Hindu lunar calendar. It normally lasts five days, with the main day of celebration occurring on the third day.

    Meaning

    Diwali represents the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. It is linked with Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after conquering the evil king Ravana and rescuing his wife, Sita. Diwali is also the festival of Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity.

    Customs

    People light oil lamps (diyas) and candles, decorate their homes, give gifts, and let off firecrackers during Diwali. Lights are placed in temples and houses, and prayers are offered to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha for riches and success.

    Spirit

    Diwali is a festival of pleasure, celebration, and family gatherings. It is a time to clean and decorate homes, put on new clothes, cook special delicacies, and eat sweets with family and friends.

    Dev Diwali

    Date

    Dev Diwali, also known as Kartik Purnima, is observed on the full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Kartik (November). It occurs approximately 15 days after Diwali.

    Meaning

    The festival of Dev Diwali is dedicated to the adoration of gods and goddesses, particularly Lord Shiva. It is claimed that the gods descend to Varanasi (Kashi), one of India's holiest towns, to bathe in the Ganges River. Dev Diwali is also related to Lord Shiva's victory over the demon Tripurasura.

    Customs

    Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganges River in Varanasi on Dev Diwali, offer prayers, and light oil lights (diyas) along the ghats. The ghats of Varanasi are said to be filled with thousands of lamps, producing a beautiful picture. Rather than pyrotechnics, the event is marked by dedication and traditions.

    Spirit
    Dev is the spirit. In comparison to Diwali, Diwali is a more solemn and spiritually oriented event. It is a time for introspection, prayer, and honoring the gods and goddesses.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2023, 12:57 PM IST
