Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    2024 holiday schedule for Central govt offices in Kerala announced; Check details

    The holidays for the upcoming year 2024 were announced for the Central government offices in Kerala. There are 17 holidays and 43 restricted holidays in the year 2024.

    2024 holiday schedule for Central govt offices in Kerala announced; Check details anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 15, 2023, 1:02 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The government has issued a notification fixing the holidays of the year 2024 for central government offices in Kerala. The decision was taken in the meeting of the welfare coordination committees of the employees. There are 17 holidays and 43 restricted holidays in the year 2024.

    Holidays in 2024:

    January 26 - Republic Day

    March 08 - Maha Shivaratri

    March 29- Good Friday

    April 10 - Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan)

    April 21 – Mahavir Jayanti

    May 23- Buddhapurnima

    June 17 - Eid-ul-Suha (Bakrid)

    July 16 - Muharram

    August 15 - Independence Day

    August 26 - Janmashtami

    September 16 - Prophet's Day

    October 02 - Gandhi Jayanti

    October 11 - Durgashtami

    October 13 - Vijayadashami

    October 31 - Diwali

    November 15 - Guru Nanak Jayanti

    December 25 - Christmas

    The holidays for Ramadan, Bakrid, Muharram, and Eid-e-Milad will change based on what the state government announces. If the state government declares a holiday on any day instead of these days, the central offices will also be closed on that day.

    Central govt employees can choose 2 out of 43 regulated holidays. This list includes January 2- Mannam Jayanti, January 14- Makara Sankranti, March 12- Ayya Vaikuntaswami Jayanti, March 31- Easter, April 13- Vishu, August 8- Karkadaka Vavu, August 20- Sree Narayana Gurujayanti, September 7- Ganesha Chaturthi, September 14- First Onam, September 15 Thiruvonam, September 16th- Third Onam, September 17- Fourth Onam and September 21- Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2023, 1:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kalamassery blast: Govt announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of deceased; accused Dominic Martin remanded rkn

    Kalamassery blast: Govt announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of deceased; accused Dominic Martin remanded

    Kerala writes to Centre seeking ban on 172 mobile loan applications to mitigate fraud cases anr

    Kerala writes to Centre seeking ban on 172 mobile loan applications to mitigate fraud cases

    Uttarakhand tunnel tragedy enters day 4: Workers stage protest as rescue efforts persist AJR

    Uttarakhand tunnel tragedy enters day 4: Workers stage protest as rescue efforts persist

    BY Vijayendra assumes Karnataka BJP state president role in lavish ceremony

    BY Vijayendra assumes Karnataka BJP state president role in lavish ceremony

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kooner passes away ahead of assembly polls AJR

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kooner passes away ahead of assembly polls

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Has there been a pitch-switch to favour India in semifinal clash vs New Zealand snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Has there been a pitch-switch to favour India in semifinal clash vs New Zealand?

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Ankita Lokhande points middle finger to Abhishek Kumar escalating argument [WATCH] ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Ankita Lokhande points middle finger to Abhishek Kumar escalating argument [WATCH]

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli aims to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's records in the semis against New Zealand osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli aims to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's records in the semis against New Zealand

    Whose job will AI replace? How developing countries face greater displacement risk snt

    Whose job will AI replace? How developing countries face greater displacement risk

    Kalamassery blast: Govt announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of deceased; accused Dominic Martin remanded rkn

    Kalamassery blast: Govt announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of deceased; accused Dominic Martin remanded

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon