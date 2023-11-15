2024 holiday schedule for Central govt offices in Kerala announced; Check details

The holidays for the upcoming year 2024 were announced for the Central government offices in Kerala. There are 17 holidays and 43 restricted holidays in the year 2024.

Thiruvananthapuram: The government has issued a notification fixing the holidays of the year 2024 for central government offices in Kerala. The decision was taken in the meeting of the welfare coordination committees of the employees. There are 17 holidays and 43 restricted holidays in the year 2024.

Holidays in 2024:

January 26 - Republic Day

March 08 - Maha Shivaratri

March 29- Good Friday

April 10 - Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan)

April 21 – Mahavir Jayanti

May 23- Buddhapurnima

June 17 - Eid-ul-Suha (Bakrid)

July 16 - Muharram

August 15 - Independence Day

August 26 - Janmashtami

September 16 - Prophet's Day

October 02 - Gandhi Jayanti

October 11 - Durgashtami

October 13 - Vijayadashami

October 31 - Diwali

November 15 - Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25 - Christmas

The holidays for Ramadan, Bakrid, Muharram, and Eid-e-Milad will change based on what the state government announces. If the state government declares a holiday on any day instead of these days, the central offices will also be closed on that day.

Central govt employees can choose 2 out of 43 regulated holidays. This list includes January 2- Mannam Jayanti, January 14- Makara Sankranti, March 12- Ayya Vaikuntaswami Jayanti, March 31- Easter, April 13- Vishu, August 8- Karkadaka Vavu, August 20- Sree Narayana Gurujayanti, September 7- Ganesha Chaturthi, September 14- First Onam, September 15 Thiruvonam, September 16th- Third Onam, September 17- Fourth Onam and September 21- Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi.