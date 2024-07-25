Karnataka landslide: Army begins search for Kerala native Arjun and his truck using advanced drone

Karnataka landslide: A team led by retired Major Indrapal Nambiar is searching for Arjun's truck in the river using an advanced iBOD drone. The drone is expected to locate the truck's exact position by 3 pm.

Ankola: A team of Indian army personnel, spearheaded by retired Major Indrapal Nambiar, has launched a search operation for the trapped truck of a Kozhikode man Arjun in the river, employing an advanced ibod drone. The drone is anticipated to gather vital information on the truck's precise location by 3 pm.

Karnataka landslide: Search for Kerala native Arjun enters 10th day; Check details

An advanced drone-based intelligent underground buried object detection (iBOD) test has commenced, utilising a drone to survey the river and pinpoint the truck's location on the riverbed. While the drone inspection will provide clarity on the truck's position, the Navy noted that it may not be able to detect whether anyone is inside. If no signs of human presence are found, the mission is likely to be prolonged further.

A morning search operation was launched to locate Arjun's truck in the river, but Navy divers were unable to enter the water due to the strong currents. A 15-member team of Navy divers conducted the initial phase of the search from three boats, but the undercurrents in the Gangavali river are impeding progress. The river's currents are so powerful that deploying a steel hook to latch onto the truck is impossible, and even the hooks are unable to reach the riverbed.

A five-member team embarked on a search mission in three boats, with a plan for a skilled diver to descend to the riverbed using a rope and oxygen supply.

However, the strong currents have hindered their efforts, making it impossible for the divers to reach the bottom. The challenging conditions are further complicated by intermittent heavy rainfall and rising water levels. Meanwhile, excavation work continues with two boom excavators to remove soil along the riverbanks. Additionally, the task force is exploring the option of building a temporary barrage to redirect the underflow and facilitate the recovery operation.



