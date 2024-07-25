Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka landslide: Army begins search for Kerala native Arjun and his truck using advanced drone

    Karnataka landslide: A team led by retired Major Indrapal Nambiar is searching for Arjun's truck in the river using an advanced iBOD drone. The drone is expected to locate the truck's exact position by 3 pm. 

    Karnataka landslide: Army begins search for Kerala native Arjun and his truck using advanced drone anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 25, 2024, 1:59 PM IST

    Ankola: A team of Indian army personnel, spearheaded by retired Major Indrapal Nambiar, has launched a search operation for the trapped truck of a Kozhikode man Arjun in the river, employing an advanced ibod drone. The drone is anticipated to gather vital information on the truck's precise location by 3 pm. 

    Karnataka landslide: Search for Kerala native Arjun enters 10th day; Check details

    An advanced drone-based intelligent underground buried object detection (iBOD) test has commenced, utilising a drone to survey the river and pinpoint the truck's location on the riverbed. While the drone inspection will provide clarity on the truck's position, the Navy noted that it may not be able to detect whether anyone is inside. If no signs of human presence are found, the mission is likely to be prolonged further.

    A morning search operation was launched to locate Arjun's truck in the river, but Navy divers were unable to enter the water due to the strong currents. A 15-member team of Navy divers conducted the initial phase of the search from three boats, but the undercurrents in the Gangavali river are impeding progress. The river's currents are so powerful that deploying a steel hook to latch onto the truck is impossible, and even the hooks are unable to reach the riverbed. 

    A five-member team embarked on a search mission in three boats, with a plan for a skilled diver to descend to the riverbed using a rope and oxygen supply.

    However, the strong currents have hindered their efforts, making it impossible for the divers to reach the bottom. The challenging conditions are further complicated by intermittent heavy rainfall and rising water levels. Meanwhile, excavation work continues with two boom excavators to remove soil along the riverbanks. Additionally, the task force is exploring the option of building a temporary barrage to redirect the underflow and facilitate the recovery operation.
     

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2024, 1:59 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Assembly passes resolution against NEET exam vkp

    Karnataka Assembly passes resolution against NEET exam

    Karnataka High Court dismisses petition challenging Nandini milk price hike vkp

    Karnataka HC dismisses petition challenging Nandini milk price hike

    Actor Darshan will get justice if any injustice occured says Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar vkp

    Actor Darshan will get justice if any injustice occured: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Karnataka CID makes first arrest in Bhovi corporation scam during BJP government vkp

    Karnataka: CID makes first arrest in Bhovi corporation scam during BJP government

    Karnataka landslide: Search for Kerala native Arjun enters 10th day july 25 2024; Check details anr

    Karnataka landslide: Search for Kerala native Arjun enters 10th day; Check details

    Recent Stories

    Future of Healthcare in India: Impacts on job creation, key improvements, tax relief and more RBA

    Future of Healthcare in India: Impacts on job creation, key improvements, tax relief and more

    Paris Olympics 2024: Nita Ambani re-elected to International Olympic Committee calls it 'pride' moment RKK

    Paris Olympics 2024: Nita Ambani re-elected to International Olympic Committee calls it 'pride' moment

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: 7 interesting facts about 1999 Indo-Pak war gcw

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: 7 interesting facts about 1999 Indo-Pak war

    WATCH: Sara Ali Khan gives a GLARE at airhostess as she accidently slips juice on her outfit RKK

    WATCH: Sara Ali Khan gives a STARE to airhostess as she accidentally spills juice on her outfit

    Motorola teases launch of new phone in India, claims it to be world's slimmest military grade device check out gcw

    Motorola teases launch of new phone in India, claims it to be world's slimmest military grade device

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Pakistan and China cannot dare to do such adventure in future' AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Pakistan and China cannot dare to do such adventure in future'

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Locals played a key role in recapturing Drass from Pakistan' Gulam Nabi zia reporter anr

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Locals played a key role in recapturing Drass from Pakistan'

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon