Kanpur: Woman killed, daughter critical after car driven by minor hits scooter (WATCH)

A 43-year-old woman was killed and her minor daughter sustained serious injuries after a speeding car driven by a minor boy hit their scooter in Kanpur on Saturday afternoon. The video of the incident shows the speeding car knocking down the scooter.

A woman was killed and her daughter critically injured when their scooter was struck by a speeding SUV car driven by a minor in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday. The accident happened on Saket Nagar Road in the city. At the scene, 42-year-old Bhawna Mishra was declared dead. With serious injuries, her 13-year-old daughter Medhavi Mishra was taken to the hospital and is still in critical condition. They were returning from a clinic when their scooter was hit by the speeding vehicle.

The minor driver, a 17-year-old Class 12 student, was accompanied by three of his classmates in the car. The group had all bunked classes. The incident's CCTV footage, which has gone viral on social media, shows the fast automobile swerving sideways and colliding with the scooter. The horrifying aftermath is shown by a different camera perspective as the crash sends the mom and her kid falling across the road.

Eyewitnesses told authorities that the SUV was travelling at high speed, approximately 100 km/h, when it struck the scooter before crashing into a car parked on the roadside. Police said the accused boy did not have a driving licence and that the investigation indicated he was attempting to perform stunts in the car with his friends. The police also detained the boy’s father. Police said three friends of the boy were in the car at the time of the accident.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ankita Sharma told The Times of India that the minor driver has been taken into custody along with his father, and the vehicle has been impounded. The police have registered a case under charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and reckless driving, following a complaint from the deceased’s husband, Anup Mishra.

