Channagiri MLA Shivaganga Basavaraj condemned the war of words between Minister SS Mallikarjun and BJP leader BP Harish, calling their abusive language a wrong precedent. He urged their party high commands to take action against them.

MLA Expresses Displeasure Over 'War of Words'

Channagiri MLA Shivaganga Basavaraj on Tuesday expressed strong displeasure over the war of words and use of abusive language between Minister SS Mallikarjun and BJP leader BP Harish, stating that such conduct by senior leaders sets a wrong precedent for juniors. "If seniors talk like this, is this the guidance for juniors like us? How will it be if they keep abusing each other like this? Seeing all this, I feel like I have had enough of politics. I feel like, why did I even come into politics?" Shivaganga said.

He said the media should expose such behaviour. "People like them should be exposed and criticized in your media. Using such foul language is not good. We are hurt and pained to hear these words. If they use such words against us tomorrow, we won't be able to tolerate it," he said.

Call for Action and Distinction Between Political and Personal Attacks

Terming it wrong for two senior leaders to speak in such a manner in public, the MLA demanded that both party high commands take action. "Both of them are seniors and it is wrong for them to talk like this. Both High Commands should take action against them. Our High Command is strong, action will be taken after tomorrow's program is over," he said.

Shivaganga said political criticism is acceptable but personal attacks in public embarrass the party. "Whatever you say, talk politically. If you want to talk personally, talk inside, don't talk in public and don't do anything that embarrasses the party," he said.

Invoking Sirigere Seer's teachings, he said, "If they respect the words of Sirigere Swamiji, would they talk like this? Talking politically is okay, but if you personally abuse, is that respecting the Swamiji?" He also appealed to the Seer of Sirigere not to intervene in the matter.

Response to 'Arrogant New MLAs' Jibe

Reacting to Minister SS Mallikarjun's statement that new MLAs have become arrogant, Shivaganga said, "There are 60 new MLAs in all parties. We have all been MLAs for 3 years and have become old-timers. But the Minister's son has recently become an MLA, so he may have been referring to him."

"I don't have the patience to just listen to whatever he says. Your son is also a newcomer, he is from our team only," he added.

He further commented on the Ahinda convention, saying, "The Ahinda convention was organized by the Ahinda federation, not by Siddaramaiah. So there is no need to give it much importance. Yatindra Siddaramaiah himself has said that the Ahinda leader is Satish Jarkiholi."

Injustice Alleged in Bhadra Reservoir Water Release

Raising the issue of Bhadra reservoir water release, Shivaganga alleged injustice to his region. "We ourselves don't have drinking water, we are afraid about drinking water in summer. Releasing Bhadra trial water is wrong. Releasing 10 days of water is not the right step. There is no drinking water in the reservoir," he said.

"As per rules, lift Tungabhadra water and release it to the upper reaches of Bhadra. This is not right, they are doing great injustice to us," he said, adding that the Rs. 30 crore grant for lifting water from Tunga will be discussed.

"Now I will go to Bengaluru and discuss with the concerned Ministers. If Ministers take decisions without bringing it to our notice, why should we be there? This is injustice," Shivaganga Basavaraj said.

The Controversy's Origin

On Tuesday, Harish strongly condemned Mallikarjun for allegedly using profane language against him during an interaction with local farmers over the release of Bhadra reservoir water. "The District Minister S.S. Mallikarjun has used vulgar and abusive words against me when farmers approached him. A farmer told me that they went to the District Minister to ask for Bhadra water for Harihar. The farmer told him that I had asked them to meet the District Minister because we want water from the Bhadra reservoir for this region. The Chief Minister has ordered that there is no water for irrigation purposes," Harish stated.

The controversy erupted when a group of farmers from the Harihar region approached District Minister Mallikarjun to request irrigation water from the Bhadra reservoir. According to Harish, the farmers mentioned that they were directed to meet the minister on his advice, prompting an abusive outburst from the cabinet minister. (ANI)