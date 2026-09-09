The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has opposed the bail plea of Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh in a case linked to a stone-pelting conspiracy in J&K, stating that two important witnesses are yet to be examined in the ongoing trial.

NIA Opposes Bail, Cites Pending Witnesses

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday opposed the regular bail plea of Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh. The agency said that there are two more important witnesses to be examined in this case.

Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid is an accused in a case linked to a conspiracy of stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir. He has been in custody since August 2019. This case was lodged by the NIA in 2017.

During the hearing, the High Court asked the NIA if Abdul Rashid Sheikh can be released on bail under stringent conditions, including the condition to remain in Delhi.

The Division Bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan heard the arguements advanced by senior advocate Siddharth Luthra for the NIA. The senior counsel for the NIA argued that the case is at a very crucial stage and some more witnesses are yet to be examined. The bench raised the query and asked the NIA if Abdul Rashid Sheikh can be released on bail with stringent conditions, including that he shall remain in Delhi. The High Court has listed the matter for hearing rebuttal arguements for Abdul Rashid Sheikh on November 3.

Sheikh's Counsel Highlights Trial Delay

Earlier, on February 19, 2026, while arguing on the regular bail plea Rashid Sheikh's counsel argued that his case is different from other co-accused persons.

Senior advocate N Hariharan alongwith Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi had appeared for Abdul Rashid Sheikh and it was submitted that he was arrested on August 9, 2019 and is in custody for last six and half years. It was also submitted that he has been charge-sheeted by the NIA and charges for the offence of conspiracy, etc. have been framed. He was discharged by the trial court for the offence of supporting a terror organisation etc. under UAPA.

Senior advocate Hariharan had submitted that initially there were 378 Prosecution witnesses. The list was cut short later. Only 33 Prosecution witnesses have been examined so far. It will take a considerable time in conclusion of trial. He has been granted interim bail twice; he has not misused the liberty. He should be enlarged on bail.

What are the allegations against Abdul Rashid Shiekh, the bench had asked. A senior advocate had submitted that it is alleged that he supported stone pelters and came in touch with Zahoor Ahmad Watali. His case is different from that of the other co-accused. He has been elected an independent MP. (ANI)