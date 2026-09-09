Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram questioned the tangible benefits for India from recent BRICS summits, stating he has not seen any significant outcomes from the last few meetings, even as Delhi prepares to host the BRICS Summit 2026.

No Tangible Benefits from BRICS: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram on Wednesday questioned the tangible benefits India has gained from recent BRICS summits, saying he had not seen any significant outcomes from the last two or three meetings.

Speaking about the upcoming BRICS Summit 2026 in Delhi, Chidambaram said India is part of several multilateral groupings, including BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), G20 and QUAD, but questioned what concrete benefits the country has received from them. “I don't know how many Presidents and how many Prime Ministers are coming. I don't think the last two or three BRICS summits have resulted in tangible benefits or tangible results,” Chidambaram told ANI. “In fact, we are part of BRICS, we are part of SCO, we are part of G20, and we are part of QUAD. What benefits are we getting out of that? I can't see. In the last two or three summits, I didn't see any benefits. Earlier, the BRICS Summits resulted in some tangible benefits,” he added.

Delhi Gears Up for BRICS Summit 2026

His remarks came as preparations are underway in the national capital for the BRICS Summit 2026, with civic and infrastructure agencies stepping up arrangements ahead of the gathering. Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar and Public Works Department (PWD) Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar on Wednesday conducted a joint inspection of key areas to review preparations for the summit.

The inspection covered the summit venue and areas surrounding Bharat Mandapam, with senior MCD and PWD officials, including Deputy Commissioners of the concerned zones, accompanying the team, according to an official release.

Khirwar reviewed cleanliness and civic arrangements and directed officials to ensure close coordination between departments for sanitation and other essential services. Officials were directed to undertake intensive cleaning and maintenance along identified summit routes, venues, adjoining areas, markets, roads, footpaths, green belts and other sensitive locations.

The joint team also inspected movement corridors in southeast Delhi, including Sarai Kale Khan, Lodhi Road and Nizamuddin, as well as Saket and Sheikh Sarai in south Delhi. Officials were directed to ensure adequate deployment of sanitation workers, machinery and supervisory personnel during the final phase of preparations. Khirwar also directed departments to ensure visible improvements in enforcement, animal control, vector control, beautification, lighting and branding at identified locations.

India's 2026 Chairship and Theme

With New Delhi taking over the chairship of BRICS for the fourth time, India's BRICS Chairship in 2026 is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach. (ANI)