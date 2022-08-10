Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Justice Uday Umesh Lalit appointed 49th Chief Justice of India

    On August 4, Justice Ramana began appointing his successor by recommending the name of Justice Lalit, the most senior judge, to the Centre. The Chief Justice personally delivered a copy of his letter of recommendation to Justice Lalit.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 10, 2022, 7:13 PM IST

    Justice Uday Umesh Lalit has been appointed as the 49th Chief Justice of India (CJI), according to a law ministry notification. He will take over on August 27 after incumbent NV Ramana resigns the day before.

    "In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Indian Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, a Supreme Court judge, to be the Chief Justice of India with effect from August 27 2022," the notification read.

    Justice Lalit will have a short tenure of fewer than three months. He will be 65 when he demits office on November 8.

    On August 4, Justice Ramana began the process of appointing his successor by recommending to the Centre the name of Justice Lalit, the most senior judge. The CJI personally handed Justice Lalit a copy of his letter of recommendation.

    Justice Ramana, the 48th Chief Justice of India, who succeeded S A Bobde as head of the Indian judiciary on April 24, 2021, is slated to demit office on August 26 after serving more than 16 months.

