Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Justice U U Lalit, the next-in line to become CJI?

    Senior-most judge of the Supreme Court Justice U U Lalit, who is in line to become the next Chief Justice of India (CJI), has been part of several landmark judgements including 'triple talaq' and many others. Know all about him.

    Who is Justice U U Lalit the next in line to become CJI gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 4, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

    Justice U U Lalit, the senior-most judge on the Supreme Court and the likely next Chief Justice of India (CJI), has contributed to a number of significant rulings, notably the one that declared the instant "triple talaq" divorce practise among Muslims to be unlawful and unconstitutional.

    If appointed, Justice Lalit will be the second Chief Justice of India to be promoted directly from the Bar to the Apex Court Bench. The first attorney to be promoted straight to the top court bench was Justice S M Sikri, who was appointed the 13th Chief Justice of India in January 1971. On August 27, one day after current Chief Justice N. V. Ramana steps down from the position, Justice Lalit will take over as the 49th Chief Justice of India. On August 13, 2014, Justice Lalit, a respected senior attorney, was chosen to serve as a Supreme Court justice.

    Since then, he has contributed to the delivering of numerous significant rulings by the supreme court.

    One of the landmark decisions was the five-judge constitution bench's August 2017 ruling, which declared quick triple talaq divorce to be "void," "illegal," and "unconstitutional" by a 3-2 majority.

    Also Read | Who is Suresh N Patel, the new Central Vigilance Commissioner?

    Justices Kurian Joseph, R F Nariman, and U U Lalit held that the practise violated the Constitution, in contrast to then Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice S Abdul Nazeer, who were in favour of putting the decision on hold for six months and requesting that the government enact legislation to that effect. Since then, the justices Kehar, Joseph, and Nariman have retired.

    One of the richest shrines in Kerala, the historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, was ruled to be under the management of the former royal family of Travancore by a court led by Justice Lalit, who also held that the rule of "heritability must get attached to a right of Shebait" (servitor) of the temple.

    The Kerala High Court's 2011 decision ordering the state government to establish a trust to take control of the management and assets of the temple was overturned by the bench after the legal heirs of Uthradam Thirunal Marthanda Varma, the younger brother of the previous ruler, Sree Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, filed an appeal.

    According to section 7 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, touching a child's privates or engaging in any physical act with "sexual purpose" constitutes "sexual assault," with sexual intent—rather than skin-to-skin contact—being the key factor. The Bombay High Court's contentious "skin-to-skin" rulings in two POCSO Act cases were overturned by the bench, which claimed the high court erred in concluding there was no offence since there was no direct "skin-to-skin" contact with sexual intent.

    Justice Lalit, who was born on November 9th, 1957, registered as an attorney in June 1983 and worked in the Bombay High Court till December 1985. In January 1986, he moved his practise to Delhi, and the Supreme Court named him a senior advocate in April 2004. He was chosen to serve as the CBI's special public prosecutor for the 2G spectrum allocation case. The retirement date for Justice Lalit is November 8, 2022.

    Also Read | Tired of potholes? Anand Mahindra has a solution, calls it 'essential for India'

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2022, 11:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Har Ghar Tiranga anthem video features Amitabh Bachchan Prabha Asha Bhosle Kapil Dev more Watch gcw

    'Har Ghar Tiranga’ anthem video features Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kapil Dev, more | Watch

    Tiranga bike rally: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari broke 4 laws; gets fined by Delhi Traffic Police

    Tiranga bike rally: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari broke 4 laws; challaned by Delhi Traffic Police

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Here is how you can buy the national flag from post office - adt

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Here is how you can buy the national flag from post office

    IRCTC Update: Indian Railways cancels 135 on August 4; check the List

    IRCTC Update: Indian Railways cancels 136 trains on August 4; check the list

    Agnipath scheme: 9.55 lakh applicants register for recruitment in Navy

    Agnipath scheme: 9.55 lakh applicants register for recruitment in Navy

    Recent Stories

    Who was Mithilesh Chaturvedi Koi Mil Gaya actor passes away at 68 drb

    Who was Mithilesh Chaturvedi? ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’ actor passes away at 68

    China begins live fire military exercises around Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi visit gcw

    China begins live-fire military exercises around Taiwan

    BPSC 66th combined competitive examination result 2022 announced; know toppers here - adt

    BPSC 66th combined competitive examination result 2022 announced; know toppers here

    Har Ghar Tiranga anthem video features Amitabh Bachchan Prabha Asha Bhosle Kapil Dev more Watch gcw

    'Har Ghar Tiranga’ anthem video features Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kapil Dev, more | Watch

    Uorfi Javed poses topless for pictures covers assets with long hair drb

    Uorfi Javed poses topless for pictures; covers assets with long hair

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon