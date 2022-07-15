Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why can't Supreme Court start at 9 am if children can go to school at 7 am: Justice Lalit

    Justice Lalit stated that if courts begin their work early, they may end the day's work early, and judges would have more time in the evening to review the case files scheduled to be heard the next day.

    Why can't Supreme Court start at 9 am if children can go to school at 7 am: Justice Lalit
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 15, 2022, 3:48 PM IST

    Justice UU Lalit, the next in line to become Chief Justice of India, remarked on Friday that he supports courts starting their days early. Justice Lalit expressed his thoughts, saying that if children can go to school at 7 a.m., why couldn't judges and attorneys start work at 9 a.m.? The comments came after a Supreme Court bench comprised of Justices Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat, and Sudhanshu Dhulia began today's proceedings at 9.30 a.m., an hour earlier than the regular schedule of 10.30 a.m.

    "Ideally, in my opinion, we should sit at 9 a.m.," Justice Lalit said. He said, "I've always argued that if our children can go to school at 7 a.m., why can't we arrive at 9 a.m.?"

    Justice Lalit made the statement after senior attorney Mukul Rohatgi, who was standing in a bail case, commended the bench at the end of the hearing for commencing the day's work earlier than normal.

    Also Read | Ex-judges, bureaucrats slam criticism of SC's observations against Setalvad; call it 'politically motivated'

    "I must say that starting the courts at 9.30 a.m. is a more appropriate hour," Rohatgi stated.

    

    "The courts can begin work at 9 a.m., rise at 11.30 a.m. for a half-hour break, and end the day's business by 2 p.m." "By doing so, judges will have more time in the evening to accomplish more things," Justice Lalit explained. He further stated that such an arrangement would be appropriate in new cases and situations that do not require long hearings.

    Also Read | Supreme Court sentences fugitive Vijay Mallya to 4 months in jail

    Rohatgi expressed hope that such agreements will become the norm by the end of August. On weekdays, Supreme Court judges hear cases from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the current schedule.

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2022, 3:48 PM IST
