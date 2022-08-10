Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhima Koregaon case: Supreme Court grants bail to activist Varavara Rao on medical grounds

    “The medical condition of the appellant (Rao) has not improved to such an extent over a period of time that the facility of bail which was granted earlier be withdrawn,” the bench said.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 10, 2022, 4:40 PM IST

    P Varavara Rao, a poet and activist, was granted bail by the Supreme Court on medical grounds on Wednesday in the Bhima Koregaon case. The 82-year-old Rao is now on temporary bail due to health reasons, but a bench presided over by Justice U U Lalit noted that his condition has not significantly improved enough for the prior relief that was given to him to be revoked.

    Although the charge sheet in the case has been submitted, the top court pointed out that some of the accused have not yet been located and that the matter has not been brought up for the charges to be brought against the accused who are in front of the court.

    The bench, which also included Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia, noted that other pleas for discharge submitted by the accused are still being considered. The bench stated, "The appellant's (Rao's) medical condition has not significantly improved over time such that the originally granted bail facility be removed.

    Also Read | Bhima Koregaon case: Lawyer-Activist Sudha Bharadwaj walks out of jail after spending 3 years behind bars

    The appellant is entitled to the relief of bail on medical grounds, in our opinion, given the totality of the circumstances, it stated. Telugu poet Rao had contested the Bombay High Court's ruling on April 13 that denied his request for permanent release due to his physical condition.

    The case allegedly stems from provocative remarks made at the Elgar Parishad conference in Pune on December 31, 2017, which, according to the police, led to unrest the following day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial outside the western Maharashtra city. The conclave, according to the Pune Police, was put together by individuals with possible Maoist ties. Later, the investigation was taken up by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

    Also Read | Bhima-Koregaon case: Supreme Court junks NIA appeal against Sudha Bharadwaj, paves way for her release

    Rao was arrested on August 28, 2018, at his home in Hyderabad. He is currently awaiting trial in the case for which the Pune Police filed a FIR on January 8, 2018, in violation of many provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

    (With Inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2022, 4:40 PM IST
