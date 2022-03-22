JNU scholar's book explores big debt that West owes India

The book -- A Brief History of Science in India -- authored by JNU PhD research scholar Sabareesh PA attempts to lay down a map of India's contribution and glorious achievements in science and technology

India itself is an idea, and it is an unperishable idea, said Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh during a book launch event at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday.

The book -- A Brief History of Science in India -- penned by JNU PhD research scholar Sabareesh PA attempts to lay down a map of India's contribution and glorious achievements in science and technology, supported by the vast scientific literature available in various Indian languages.

The book has attempted to include facts, concepts, descriptions, and comparisons in a narrative form, to explain India’s scientific history.

Sabareesh contests the propagation that Western science's evolution is entirely linked to the ancient Greek tradition or the West in modern times, without any recognition of debt to the eastern scientific and philosophical traditions, particularly India.

According to Sabareesh, "This idea has been dumped into the national consciousness of India and Indians effectively since the beginning of Western colonialism, since the advent of the Portuguese and, in particular, the British. The diverse scientific knowledge available in different languages — Sanskrit, Pali, Arabic, Persian, Tamil, Malayalam and a number of other languages — is proof of the diverse scientific culture and heritage of India."

Drawing an association between religion and science, Dr Jitendra Singh, said, "As a human being, we are constantly endeavouring to discover the hidden and unknown. What we keep discovering becomes part of our scientific achievement and success, and what remains undiscovered and undiscoverable, becomes part of religion. That also gives a human being the discipline to do the tasks he has to do. The deeper you go, you realise the bottom line is common for science, history and for human existence. Through this book, we are trying to combine it."

