PM Narendra Modi will visit Vadodara and Navsari on September 8 to launch development projects. To welcome him, Gujarat has initiated a special cleanliness and tree plantation drive called ‘Swachhata Se Swagat’, inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Vadodara and Navsari on September 8, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects in Gujarat, a release from the Chief Minister's office said on Saturday.

‘Swachhata Se Swagat’ Campaign to Welcome PM

On the occasion, Gujarat will welcome the Prime Minister in a unique way through ‘Swachhata Se Swagat’. Taking inspiration from the remarkable success of the cleanliness campaign under his leadership, which has transformed cleanliness into a mass movement across the country, Gujarat has undertaken a special cleanliness drive to welcome the Prime Minister. As part of the campaign, extensive cleanliness activities have been underway in Vadodara and Navsari for the past week.

The Prime Minister has consistently advocated the importance of cleanliness and called for collective efforts to strengthen the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. As per the CMO, He has said, " Along with Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas and Sab ka Vishwas, Sab ka Prayas is equally important to support the Swachhta Abhiyan. The current generation has taken the initiative to further strengthen the campaign. Today, children do not throw toffee wrappers on the ground; instead, they keep them in their pockets. Today, children advise their elders against littering. Cleanliness is a way of life; cleanliness is now the mantra of life.”

It is worth mentioning that, during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi undertook several important initiatives to strengthen the state’s tourism potential. During this period, through the Nirmal Gujarat programme, he transformed cleanliness into a mass movement.

Extensive Drive in Vadodara

Under 'Swachhata Se Swagat’ campaign, the Vadodara district administration has undertaken an extensive cleanliness and tree plantation drive across the district to create a cleaner, greener and healthier Vadodara. The campaign has so far covered around 250 villages.

As part of the drive, 313 sq. km of area has been cleaned, along with 505 km of roads. Around 1,835 metric tonnes of solid waste have also been collected and disposed of.

During the campaign, garbage, debris and overgrown bushes were cleared from roads, public places, village chowks, panchayat offices, schools, anganwadis, health centres and areas around lakes, wells and other water bodies. Systems for the scientific collection, transportation and proper disposal of solid waste were also strengthened to sustain cleanliness.

Similar Campaign in Navsari

A similar cleanliness campaign was also undertaken in Navsari. To protect the environment and increase greenery, the Forest Department is undertaking tree plantation (of various species) across the district on government land, along roadsides, around school and anganwadi premises, lakes, reservoirs and other suitable locations.

Special attention is being given to the preservation and conservation of the planted saplings, along with their regular watering and maintenance.

Local leaders, voluntary organisations, youth and citizens are actively participating in the campaign. Public awareness programmes are also being organised to promote cleanliness and environmental conservation.

The ‘Swachhata Se Swagat’ campaign is further strengthening public responsibility towards cleanliness and the environment. (ANI)