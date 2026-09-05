Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring visited Mohanjeet Singh, a youth allegedly injured during police action in Sangrur. The youth claims he was tortured in custody, sparking a political row and demands for a probe into the incident.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday visited the Civil Hospital in Sangrur and enquired about the health of youth Mohanjeet Singh, who was allegedly injured during police action.

Mohanjeet Singh, a resident of village Sero in Sangrur district, was allegedly taken away by police personnel during a protest. He was later released and admitted to the Civil Hospital in Sangrur, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Mohanjeet Singh has alleged that police officials assaulted him throughout the night during custody, subjected him to electric shocks and inflicted injuries on him.

Raja Warring Alleges Brutality, Demands Accountability

The allegations have triggered a political controversy in Punjab. After meeting the youth at the hospital, Raja Warring, while speaking to reporters, alleged that Mohanjeet Singh was subjected to brutality and that his beard was also pulled out.

Raja Warring said that there was widespread anger among political parties over the incident. He also demanded accountability for the alleged actions of the police officials involved.

The Punjab Congress chief said that various political parties would hold a major protest on September 6, in which a large number of Congress workers would participate.

Taking a swipe at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Raja Warring made a sharp remark, alleging that the “spirit of General Dyer” had entered the Chief Minister and was responsible for such actions.

He further claimed that Mohanjeet Singh had merely displayed a black flag from a distance of around 500 feet, following which he was allegedly subjected to assault. Raja Warring said that Congress workers would continue to show black flags to the government as a mark of protest at Congress programmes.

Lawyers Council Seeks Judicial Probe

Earlier, the Chairman of the Council of Lawyers, Adv Vasu Ranjan, on Saturday wrote to the Chief Justice of the Punjab & Haryana High Court, demanding immediate suo motu judicial cognisance over the alleged brutal custodial torture, electric shocks, and humiliation of anti-drug activist Mohanjit Singh of Village Sheron, Sunam (Sangrur District).

The activist was taken into police custody on September 2, 2026, after displaying a black flag to protest against the drug menace during the "Lok Milni" programme of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Vasu Ranjan warned that if no court action or independent probe is initiated within 48 hours, the Council of Lawyers will move the High Court directly by filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). "If no action is taken within 48 hours, we will move the High Court through a PIL," he said.

According to the legal representation, Mohanjit Singh alleged that while in police custody, he was stripped, severely beaten, subjected to repeated electric shocks, and subjected to third-degree treatment. The document further outlines harrowing claims of severe assault and salt on wounds. Cuts and lacerations were inflicted on his thighs and legs, into which salt was reportedly rubbed to aggravate physical pain. (ANI)