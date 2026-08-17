Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has cancelled the JSSC-CGL exams and all activities of TDPL. A comprehensive inquiry will probe all exam irregularities since 2014. The move follows a 24-day student protest against irregularities in JPSC and JSSC exams.

In a significant decision, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced that the state government has decided to cancel everything associated with TDPL (TSR Data Processing Private Limited), including the examinations conducted, the results published and the candidates selected. Soren told the media at Jaipal Singh Stadium that the state Cabinet has decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations as well.

Comprehensive Inquiry Ordered

"A comprehensive inquiry will be conducted into all errors--minor or major--that have occurred since 2014. We will also soon convene to discuss the amendments made to the MMDR Act by the Central Government; if necessary, we may even call a special session to deliberate on this specific issue," he said.

The Chief Minister said that investigations being conducted by both the SIT and the CID have brought to light "several shocking facts". "Since the investigation is ongoing, it is not possible to disclose every detail openly; however, it has been observed that individuals appointed through the CGL process are now being arrested on charges related to irregularities in the JPSC examinations. Furthermore, there appears to be a complex, interconnected network involving various companies that have operated here at different times," he noted.

The Chief Minister said the scope of the investigation covers all examinations held from 2014 to the present. "We have instructed the concerned department and the CID; since the investigation has been initiated, it must be carried out thoroughly," he said.

Government Pledges Transparency

The Chief Minister said that the government is addressing all aspects of the issue. "We have decided to cancel everything associated with TDPL--including the examinations conducted, the results published, the candidates selected or who participated, and all other activities carried out by TDPL," he said.

The Chief Minister said the government would ensure complete transparency in reforms related to examinations and address concerns raised by students protesting over alleged irregularities. "I do not consider these young people to be different groups. They are all concerned about their future. The government will move ahead with complete transparency on reforms. There is already an SOP for conducting examinations, and if it had been followed, these irregularities would not have occurred. Nevertheless, further improvements will be made based on suggestions received. A portal has also been opened for students, teachers and parents to submit suggestions, which will be shared with experts," he said.

Student Protests Prompt Action

The cancelation of JSSC-CGL examinations has been a major demand of protestors. The student protest in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) had entered 24th day on Monday. The protesting students have been demanding reforms in the examination system and action over alleged irregularities. (ANI)