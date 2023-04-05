Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jharkhand: Alcoholic husband kills his 12th wife for stopping him from drinking; check details

    20 years ago, Turi married Savitri Devi (40) and they have four children of whom the eldest, Rajkumar, works in Hyderabad as a labourer. The three other children were away to attend a wedding in the village.

    A 50-year-old habitual drinker from Tarapur village in Giridih, Jharkhand, on Monday (April 3) killed his 12th wife when she tried to stop him from consuming alcohol. All his earlier wives had left him because of his drinking habit and fighting tendencies.

    DSP Sanjay Rana said that the accused, identified as Ram Chandra Turi, was sent to jail on Tuesday. The incident happened at Tarapur village in Giridih when the couple were alone.

    Tarapur village panchayat member Vinay Kumar Sao said, "Turi had 11 marriages earlier. Every time, he used to beat his wife. This forced them to leave him. When his 12th wife protested against his drinking, he killed her."

    However, the police could not immediately confirm whether Turi had 11 marriages earlier. According to the villagers, Turi came home drunk on Monday night and started drinking again.

    When Savitri stopped him from drinking further, he started beating her with a wooden stick. Savitri became unconscious and fell, but Turi continued to beat her till she died.

    When their three children returned home at night, they saw their mother lying in a pool of blood and instantly raised an alarm after which the neighbours informed the police.

