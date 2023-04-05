Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep gets threat letters amid speculations about his BJP entry

    Manju who is also the actor's close aide said the letter contained derogatory language against Sudeep. The threat letter case has now been transferred to Central Crime Branch (CCB) following an order from the Bangalore city commissioner Pratap Reddy.

    Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep gets threat letters amid speculations about his BJP entry, case filed AJR
    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

    Amid speculations about Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep entering politics and joining the BJP, the actor has reportedly received threat letters, police officials said.

    According to reports, an FIR was filed against an unknown person who allegedly issued a letter threatening to release private videos of the Sandalwood star.

    It is reportedly said that the threat letters were received by Sudeep's manager Jack Manju. After bringing it to the actor's attention, an FIR was registered at the Puttenahalli Police Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

    Manju who is also the actor's close aide said the letter contained derogatory language against Sudeep. The threat letter case has now been transferred to Central Crime Branch (CCB) following an order from the Bangalore city commissioner Pratap Reddy.

    Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the Sandalwood actor is likely to campaign for the BJP in the Karnataka Assembly elections that is scheduled to be held next month.

    Sudeep is likely to announce his political plans on Wednesday (April 5) at a press conference in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

    It is also said that there was a meeting at the actor's house at 10 am today to discuss with family members whether he would join the BJP and take a plunge into electoral politics or just campaign for the party.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
