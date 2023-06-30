Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Jeopardising safety': DGCA warns airlines against allowing unauthorised entry to cockpit

    DGCA has also warned that any non-compliance with the applicable regulation dealing with unauthorized cockpit entry shall be dealt with strictly and may also invite stringent enforcement action.

    Jeopardising safety DGCA warns airlines against allowing unauthorised entry to cockpit snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 9:12 PM IST

    The aviation safety authority DGCA urged airlines on Friday to rigorously adhere to regulations and to educate pilots and cabin workers on how to avoid incidences of unauthorised entrance into the cockpit. The regulatory body has also issued a warning that any violation of the applicable law regarding unauthorised cockpit entry will be dealt with harshly and may result in harsh enforcement action. The DGCA's action follows two recent instances in which unauthorised individuals were admitted to the cockpit during authorised flights.

    In an advisory, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked the heads of operations of all scheduled airlines to "prevent any unauthorised entry in the cockpit through appropriate means."

    Also read: Air India cockpit entry case: DGCA suspends pilot's licence for 1 year; check details

    Unauthorised individuals are not permitted to access the cockpit, and any such entry could violate DGCA safety regulations.

    "Instances of unauthorised entry into the aircraft cockpit have been reported to DGCA in the recent past, wherein persons having no authority or purpose, were permitted entry into the cockpit," the regulator said in the advisory.

    According to DGCA, "such an unauthorized presence in the cockpit is likely to distract the attention of cockpit crew from their sensitive functions and can lead to errors which may jeopardize the safety of the aircraft operations."

    It should be noted that on June 3, the Pilot-in-Command of an Air India flight travelling from Chandigarh to Leh permitted an unauthorised individual to enter the cockpit just before takeoff, and the person remained there the whole trip.

    Also read: Air India grounds two pilots for inviting woman into cockpit, second such case

    Prior to this, on February 27, during a flight from Delhi to Dubai, the pilot of the Tata Group-owned Air India gave a female friend access to the cockpit.

    For failing to adequately handle the "safety-sensitive issue" connected to the incident of the Delhi-Dubai flight, the DGCA fined Air India Rs 30 lakh. The flight's pilot's licence was also suspended for three months, while the co-pilot was allowed off with a warning.

    However, in the other incident (the flight from Chandigarh to Leh), the safety regulator suspended the First Officer's and Pilot-in-Command's pilot's licences for one year.

    Also read: DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India CEO as pilot allows friend in cockpit

    The Aeronautical Information Circular (AIC) 17 of 2019 specifies the individuals permitted to enter the cockpit and take the jump seat, according to the DGCA's guidance on Friday.

    "All the heads of operations are hereby advised to sensitize their pilots and cabin crew members to strictly follow the AIC and prevent any unauthorized entry in the cockpit through appropriate means," DGCA said.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 9:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP goes into a huddle in Karnataka; warns cadre against embarrassing the party

    BJP goes into a huddle in Karnataka; warns cadre against embarrassing the party

    Wear decent clothes UP's Khatu Shyam becomes 4th temple to issue dress code for devotees snt

    'Wear decent clothes': UP's Khatu Shyam becomes 4th temple to issue dress code for devotees

    From the IAF Vault: Story of the first officer to fly IAF aircraft

    From the IAF Vault: Story of the first officer to fly IAF aircraft

    BREAKING PM Modi, Putin discuss Ukraine and armed mutiny in Russia on phone call snt

    PM Modi, Putin discuss Ukraine war, Wagner munity over telephone call

    MP court wants to reduce age of consent to 16 years here is why gcw

    MP court wants to reduce age of consent to 16 years; here's why

    Recent Stories

    WATCH French firefighter's daring run while engulfed in flames smashes Guinness World Records snt

    WATCH: French firefighter's daring run while engulfed in flames smashes Guinness World Records

    Here aretop 7 food items that can cause acne adc

    Here are top 7 food items that can cause acne

    WATCH Nathan Lyon on crutches with Ashes 2023 future in doubt; Australians heartbroken snt

    WATCH: Nathan Lyon on crutches with Ashes 2023 future in doubt; Australians heartbroken

    BJP goes into a huddle in Karnataka; warns cadre against embarrassing the party

    BJP goes into a huddle in Karnataka; warns cadre against embarrassing the party

    Will ODI World Cup 2023 be Virat Kohli's last? Chris Gayle gives honest response snt

    Will ODI World Cup 2023 be Virat Kohli's last? Chris Gayle gives honest response

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon