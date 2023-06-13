Air India grounds two pilots for inviting woman into cockpit, second such case

Reacting to this incident, the Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, "DGCA is aware of the issue and necessary action is being taken in the matter in accordance with the procedures. Air India formed a committee for the detail investigations."

Month after Air India grounded one of its pilots for inviting his female friend into the cockpit, the airline has now initiated action against two pilots for inviting a woman into the cockpit of a Delhi-Leh flight last week.

According to a news agency, the Air India management acted against the pilot and the co-pilot soon after receiving a complaint from the cabin crew regarding an unauthorised female passenger entering the cockpit of the AI-445 aircraft.

"A female friend of AI-445 pilot entered the cockpit without following rules, both pilots have been grounded/off-roster by Air India," a top Air India official said.

According to reports, Leh route is one of the most difficult and sensitive air routes in the country in terms of safety and security. Allowing an unauthorised person in the cockpit in a commercial aircraft amount to a violation of law.

Recently, the DGCA suspended the license of an Air India pilot who welcomed his female friend into the cockpit of Air India flight AI-915 on the Dubai to Delhi route on February 27. The DGCA also imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on the airline for allegedly not taking prompt and effective action in the cockpit violation incident.