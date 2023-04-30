Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India CEO as pilot allows friend in cockpit

    A cabin crew member of the flight had filed a complaint with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) about the pilot allowing a female friend into the cockpit. The incident happened on February 27.

    Pilot invites female friend inside cockpit: DGCA issues show cause notices to Air India CEO AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 30, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

    Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to Air India CEO Campbell Wilson for the airline's lapses in reporting about the incident of a pilot allowing a female friend inside the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27, reports said.

    A show cause notice has also been issued to the airline's Head of Safety, Security and Quality Functions Henry Donohoe.

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Unstable governments can't have vision,' says PM Modi in Kolar

    A cabin crew member of the flight had filed a complaint with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) about the pilot allowing a female friend into the cockpit. The incident happened on February 27.

    The show cause notices were issued to the Air India CEO and head of flight safety on April 21 for not doing timely reporting of the incident to DGCA, which is in violation of the regulator's safety instructions, the senior official at the DGCA told news agency PTI on Sunday.

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Cong will come to power; BJP's 'Operation Lotus' won't be successful,' says MB Patil

    Besides, there was a delay in investigating the incident. Both the executives have been given 15 days to respond to the show cause notices, the official said.

    There was no immediate comment from Air India. Earlier this month, DGCA directed Air India to deroster the entire crew of the Dubai-Delhi flight till investigations are complete.

    On April 21, the airline said it had taken serious note of the reported incident and that investigations were underway. Unauthorised people are not allowed to enter the cockpit and any such entry could be violation of norms.

    100th episode of Mann Ki Baat: 'This radio programme has become my spiritual journey,' says PM Modi

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2023, 2:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Unstable governments can't have vision,' says PM Modi in Kolar AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Unstable governments can't have vision,' says PM Modi in Kolar

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress will come to power; BJP's 'Operation Lotus' won't be successful,' says MB Patil

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Cong will come to power; BJP's 'Operation Lotus' won't be successful,' says MB Patil

    100th episode of Mann Ki Baat: 'This radio programme has become my spiritual journey,' says PM Modi AJR

    100th episode of Mann Ki Baat: 'This radio programme has become my spiritual journey,' says PM Modi

    Mann ki Baat 100 live updates Prime Minister radio broadcast highlights AJR

    Mann ki Baat 100 live updates: 'Mann Ki Baat allowed me to connect with people', says PM Modi

    Punjab 9 killed, many feared trapped after gas leak in Ludhiana factory AJR

    Punjab: 9 killed, many feared trapped after gas leak in Ludhiana factory

    Recent Stories

    The Kerala Story propaganda: Here's what Adah Sharma says about film ADC

    'The Kerala Story' propaganda: Here's what Adah Sharma says about film

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor relationship: Here's what Arhaan Khan has to say about mother's new partner RBA

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor relationship: Here's what Arhaan Khan has to say about mother's new partner

    IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians teammates hail Rohit Sharma on completion of 10 years of MI captaincy-ayh

    IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians teammates hail Rohit Sharma on completion of 10 years of MI captaincy

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Unstable governments can't have vision,' says PM Modi in Kolar AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Unstable governments can't have vision,' says PM Modi in Kolar

    IPL 2023, KKR vs GT: How is Hardik Pandya leading the way for Gujarat Titans? Vijay Shankar illustrates post-win versus Kolkata Knight Riders-ayh

    IPL 2023: How is Hardik Pandya leading the way for Gujarat Titans? Vijay Shankar illustrates

    Recent Videos

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon