Air India cockpit entry case: DGCA suspends pilot's licence for 1 year; check details

On June 3, the Air India pilot flight AI-458 (Chandigarh – Leh) allowed an unauthorized person, a helicopter pilot, into the cockpit. It is reportedly said that the helicopter pilot entered the cockpit during departure and remained in the cockpit throughout the flight.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday (June 22) suspended the license of the pilot-in-command who allowed entry of his friend into the cockpit while operating a flight from Chandigarh to Leh, an official statement said.

"The pilot license of the PIC (pilot-in-command) has been suspended for a period of one year for misuse of his authority vested under the Aircraft Rules 1937 and allowing violation of the applicable DGCA regulations," a DGCA official said.

The official further said that the co-pilot was also punished for not raising the violation by the pilot in command.

"The pilot license of the first officer has been suspended for a period of one month for not being assertive in preventing and non-reporting of the violation," he said.

In an earlier statement issued by the airline, it said, "Air India has a Just Culture approach to all safety related events and has a zero tolerance for deliberate breaches of regulations. Such breaches are dealt with on a serious basis and sanctions will be imposed on those who are in breach of the regulations."