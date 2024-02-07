Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Japan based woman goes missing at Gokarna in Karnataka, police initiate search

    Emi Yamazaki, a Japanese tourist, vanishes from Nature Cottage in Gokarna, Karnataka, on February 5th. Her husband, Dai, alerts the police, triggering a search. Authorities intensify efforts to locate Emi, urging the public to provide any information. The mystery surrounding her disappearance deepens, prompting a thorough investigation.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

    A concerning situation unfolds in the serene coastal town of Gokarna, Karnataka, as a woman of Japanese origin has been reported missing during her trip to the area. Emi Yamazaki, a 43-year-old tourist hailing from Japan, disappeared under mysterious circumstances, leaving her whereabouts shrouded in uncertainty.

    Emi Yamazaki was staying at Nature Cottage in Banglegudda, Gokarna, accompanied by her husband. However, on the morning of February 5th, distress struck as Emi vanished from the cottage while her husband, Dai Yamazaki, was still asleep. The sudden disappearance prompted husband Dai to take immediate action, lodging a complaint with the Gokarna police station, and initiating a search effort to locate his missing wife.

    Gokarna police are actively engaged in scouring the area, tirelessly combing through the surroundings in the hopes of finding any trace of the missing Japanese woman. As the search intensifies, authorities are urging anyone with information regarding Emi Yamazaki's whereabouts to come forward and assist in the investigation.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
