YSRCP's YS Jagan Mohan Reddy plans a statewide padayatra in Sept/Oct 2027 to expose the Andhra Pradesh coalition government's alleged failures, unfulfilled poll promises, and corruption by directly interacting with the people across the state.

Jagan's 2027 Padayatra to Expose Coalition 'Failures'

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) official spokesperson Konda Rajeev on Wednesday said party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy plans to undertake a statewide padayatra in 2027, most likely in September or October, to expose what the party alleges are the failures of the coalition government.

“YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear that he plans to undertake a padayatra in 2027, most likely in September or October. The main objective of the padayatra will be to expose the failures of the coalition government, including administrative failures, unfulfilled promises and corruption,” Konda Rajeev said.

“People across Andhra Pradesh are facing several problems under the present coalition government. Through this padayatra, Jagan Mohan Reddy will directly interact with the people, travel across the state, understand the ground-level realities and bring those issues to the attention of the public and voters,” he said.

Focus on Unfulfilled 'Super Six' Schemes

The YSRCP spokesperson alleged that during the 2024 elections, the coalition parties had made several promises, including the implementation of the 'Super Six' schemes, employment opportunities for youth, welfare measures for women and support for farmers.

“The coalition parties made several promises during the 2024 elections, including the Super Six schemes, employment opportunities for youth, welfare measures for women and support for farmers. Many of these promises have not been implemented on the ground and people are facing increasing difficulties,” Rajeev said.

'A Journey to Listen to People's Voices'

He said Jagan Mohan Reddy had previously undertaken a padayatra and that the proposed journey would be aimed at directly listening to people's concerns rather than being merely a political exercise.

“This padayatra will not merely be a political exercise. It will be a journey to listen to the voices of the people, understand their problems and highlight the issues that have been neglected by the coalition government,” Rajeev said.

Aim to Strengthen Party, Reconnect with Voters

He further said the proposed padayatra would provide Jagan Mohan Reddy an opportunity to question the government's accountability and raise issues concerning people across Andhra Pradesh.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy will travel across the state, meet people and understand their problems. The issues faced by people will be brought before the public and voters, and the government will be questioned on its accountability,” he said.

Rajeev said the party believes that Jagan Mohan Reddy's direct interaction with people would help strengthen his connect with the public and the organisation at the grassroots level.

“We believe that Jagan Mohan Reddy's direct connect with the people will strengthen his interaction with the public and make this proposed padayatra an important political journey across Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

The proposed padayatra comes as the YSRCP seeks to strengthen its organisation and reconnect with voters across the state following its defeat in the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

The exact date, route and duration of the proposed padayatra are yet to be announced.