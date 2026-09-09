BJP National President Nitin Nabin asserted that the party will once again form the government in Uttarakhand in 2027, citing the 'double-engine' government's work and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's commitment to development at a meeting in Haldwani.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday said that the party will once again form the government in Uttarakhand in 2027, asserting that the BJP-led government is working with a firm resolve for the development and welfare of the state.

Addressing the party’s Extended State Working Committee meeting in Haldwani, Nabin said the public’s trust in the BJP and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s commitment to people’s welfare would help the party return to power. “I also observe the public trust and the Chief Minister's deep commitment to the people's welfare and development. Together, we will ensure the formation of a BJP government once again in 2027,” Nabin said.

'Triple-engine' government at work

He said the “double-engine government” is working with determination for Uttarakhand’s development, while referring to the party’s organisational strength in Panchayat and local body elections as a “triple-engine” government. “Today, the double-engine government is working with firm resolve for the development of Uttarakhand. However, I have been consistently informed by the State President and the Chief Minister that—whether it concerns the Panchayat system or local body elections—we are operating with the strength of a ‘triple-engine’ government,” he said.

Nabin also said that greater public trust brings greater responsibility and accountability for the BJP. “Yet, we recognise that the greater the trust and confidence the public has placed in us, the greater our accountability has become; we embrace this accountability as a solemn resolve,” he added.

The BJP National President’s remarks came as the party held its Extended State Working Committee meeting in Haldwani, where organisational matters and preparations ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections are expected to be discussed.

Nabin's visit creates new enthusiasm: CM Dhami

Earlier, Dhami welcomed Nabin’s visit to Haldwani and said that his visit to the state has created a new atmosphere of enthusiasm and energy among party workers and the general public. “Ever since Nitin Nabin began touring as our party’s National President, a new atmosphere has been created among both party workers and the general public—an atmosphere charged with renewed enthusiasm and energy,” Dhami said.

Dhami said the BJP president had previously visited the state for a three-day tour, during which he held discussions, meetings and reviews with workers at different levels and interacted personally with people from various sections of society.

President's two-day itinerary

During his current visit, Nabin is scheduled to hold discussions with and address the BJP’s state executive committee. He is also scheduled to interact with ex-servicemen and youth during the second day of his visit, according to Dhami.

Nabin will further attend a conference of the Punjabi-Sikh community in Rudrapur as part of his two-day itinerary.

Dhami said the schedule would keep the BJP national president engaged with party workers and provide an opportunity for workers to interact with him. (ANI)