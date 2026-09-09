Bengaluru DEO Maheshwar Rao has dismissed media reports, clarifying that no notice was served to Bharat Ratna recipient Prof. CNR Rao over the electoral roll revision. The issue stemmed from a name discrepancy, which is being corrected.

District Election Officer (DEO) and BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao clarified on Wednesday that no notice was issued to Bharat Ratna recipient Professor CNR Rao regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bengaluru Urban district’s Malleswaram Assembly Constituency, dismissing media reports that claimed otherwise.

DEO Maheshwar Rao issued an official clarification following media reports alleging that a notice had been served to the eminent scientist during the SIR exercise. According to an official statement, the State SVEEP Nodal Officer, along with the Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (West), visited Prof. C.N.R. Rao's residence and respectfully handed over the Enumeration Forms to him and his family members. The required information was subsequently filled in.

Electoral Roll Discrepancy Explained

In the 2002 electoral roll for the 76-Malleswaram Assembly Constituency, Prof. Rao was listed under Serial No. 431, Part No. 129, under the name 'Rama'. Currently, he is registered under the name 'Professor C.N. Rao M' at Serial No. 187, Part No. 59, of the 157-Malleswaram Assembly Constituency, and his name has been included in the draft electoral roll.

During the SIR hearing process, the Booth Level Officer (BLO) noted the name discrepancy and directly recommended including his name in the final electoral roll without issuing any notice.

The statement said that due to the discrepancy in his name in the electoral roll, the Booth Level Officer (BLO) recommended inclusion of his name in the final electoral roll without issuing any notice.

The statement said that necessary action is being taken to include his name in the final electoral roll.

CNR Rao received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2014.