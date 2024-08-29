Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jabalpur railway cops fact check viral video showing GRP thrashing Dalit woman

    A viral video allegedly showing GRP officials at Katni police station beating an elderly Dalit woman and her minor grandson has prompted senior officials to remove the station in-charge and initiate an investigation. SP-Railway Jabalpur confirmed that the incident occurred in October 2023 after the video surfaced on social media.
     

    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 10:12 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

    Bhopal: A viral video on social media allegedly shows GRP officials at the Katni police station beating an elderly Dalit woman and her minor grandson. Following the video's spread, senior GRP officials have removed the in-charge of the Katni police station and launched an investigation into the incident.
    The video shows a middle-aged woman from Jharra Tikuria and her minor grandson being violently beaten by the Katni GRP TI and staff. When the woman officer grew tired, other staff members stepped in to continue the beating.

    Reacting to the incident, PCC president Jitu Patwari wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "A Dalit mother and son were brutally beaten in a closed room. Under BJP's misrule, Dalits in MP are forced to live in fear. If the CM cannot ensure the safety of his state's people, he should resign immediately. The incidents in Sagar, Satna, Narsinghpur, Ashoknagar, and now Katni continually raise questions about Mohan Yadav's capability and intentions," he said.

    Once the video went viral, SP-railway Jabalpur tweeted, "After the case came to light, the following facts emerged: the photograph shown on Twitter was found to be from Oct 2023. The individuals in the photograph are relatives of the notorious criminal Deepak Vanshkar. Deepak Vanshkar has 19 criminal cases registered against him at the GRP police station in Katni. He has been under surveillance since 2017. Last year, a reward of 10,000 was announced for his capture after he absconded in a theft case. In April 2024, orders were issued to banish him from Katni, and his gang history sheet was opened. Based on the facts revealed on Twitter, the GRP Katni police station in-charge has been removed, and the deputy superintendent of railways has been ordered to investigate."

