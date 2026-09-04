ISRO Chief V Narayanan announced six more launches this fiscal year after the successful GSLV-F17/EOS-05 launch. He also provided updates on the Gaganyaan mission and the new launch pad being built at Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu.

ISRO targeting six more launches this financial year, says ISRO Chief V Narayanan

ISRO is targeting six more launches this financial year, said ISRO Chief V Narayanan after the successful launch of the GSLV-F17/EOS-05 mission on Friday. "This financial year, in the direction of the Prime Minister, we are targeting six more launches,” Narayanan told ANI.

He said the successful mission was significant for the country as the EOS satellite would be placed in geosynchronous orbit. The satellite is intended to support continuous monitoring of India and nearby areas for Earth observation. “This mission is a very important mission for our country because, for the first time, we are going to place an Earth observation satellite in the geosynchronous orbit, which is essentially required for continuously monitoring India and its nearby places for Earth observation," he added.

Gaganyaan Programme Update

Narayanan also spoke about the Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme, describing it as a technology-intensive mission. He said the launch vehicle being prepared for the mission is human-rated and that ISRO is continuing work to get the programme ready. “Gaganyaan is a technology-intensive mission. The vehicle is human-rated. We are getting ready for this mission. A lot of development work we have completed, including safety system development,” he said.

The ISRO chief said a substantial amount of development work for Gaganyaan had already been completed, including the development of safety systems. He added that preparations for the human spaceflight mission were progressing.

New Launch Pad at Kulasekarapattinam

Narayanan also provided an update on the upcoming launch infrastructure at Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu. He said the launch pad there is expected to be ready by March next year and that work is progressing according to the targeted plan. “The launch pad at Kulasekarapattinam will be ready by March next year. Everything is going as per the targeted plan,” he said.

Growth of India's Space Ecosystem

Highlighting the broader growth of India’s space sector, Narayanan said the focus should not be limited to the growth of ISRO but should also include the expansion of the country’s overall space ecosystem. “What is required is not just ISRO’s growth but the growth of the space ecosystem in our country,” he said.

He noted that around 440 startup companies are currently working in the space sector, contributing to the expansion of the industry and providing employment opportunities.

GSLV-F17/EOS-05 Launch Success

His remarks came after ISRO successfully deployed the EOS-05 Earth observation satellite into orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Friday, marking another major milestone in India’s space programme.

The launch took place from the Second Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR. The launch was carried out on a GSLV-F17 rocket, which is the 19th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), as it carried EOS-05 towards a Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (Sub-GTO). (ANI)