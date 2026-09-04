TDB President K. Jayakumar clarified that the Onasadya feast at Sabarimala did not disrupt Annadanam. He said pulao was served as planned in the main hall, while a special feast was extended to 3,000 devotees at the mess hall.

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) President K. Jayakumar on Thursday clarified that the traditional meal arrangements during the 'Onasadya feast' at Sabarimala were executed without disrupting the scheduled Annadanam.

Details of Meal Arrangement Clarified

Responding to criticisms raised by Devaswom Minister K. Muralidharan regarding complaints, Jayakumar clarified that the special sadya was originally organised for station employees at the mess hall, while pulao was designated to be served at the main Annadana Mandapam. "Since the feast was being conducted at the mess, we allowed around 3,000 devotees who had come expecting pulao to enter the mess and served them the feast so that more people could be accommodated," he explained. "It is not correct to say that pulao was not served. The Annadanam was not changed from pulav to a feast that day. The feast was served only at the mess, but it accommodated nearly 3,000 devotees. Pulav was served as planned at the Annadana Mandapam, while those who were supposed to have the feast were served the feast," he added.

Future Annadanam to be Upgraded

The TDB President emphasised that pulao was indeed served as planned at the Annadana Mandapam, and the Annadanam scheme was not replaced. He noted that those designated for the feast received it, alongside the additional thousands of devotees diverted to the mess hall. "Pulav was served as planned at the Annadana Mandapam, while those who were supposed to have the feast were served the feast. There was a shortage in the number of meals served as a feast, and that is what happened. From November onwards, the Annadanam at Sabarimala will be served as a traditional feast,” he said.

Acknowledging operational challenges during the event, Jayakumar conceded that there was a shortage in the total number of feast meals available. However, he assured that starting from November, the regular Annadanam program at Sabarimala will be upgraded to serve a full traditional feast to visiting pilgrims. "There was a shortage in the number of meals served as a feast, and that is what happened. From November onwards, the Annadanam at Sabarimala will be served as a traditional feast,” he said. (ANI)