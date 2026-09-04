Nagaland Deputy CM Y Patton addressed the Assembly on the recent flare-up along the Assam border, detailing events in the Mekirang/Neghrebil area, an assault on officials, and the activation of a joint peace committee to maintain calm.

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton on Thursday delivered a detailed statement in the State Legislative Assembly regarding the recent flare-up along the Nagaland-Assam interstate boundary. Responding to MLA and Advisor Achumbemo Kikon’s discussion on a matter of urgent public importance in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, Patton outlined the events of August 25 and 26 in the Mekirang/Neghrebil area within Sector D of the Disputed Area Belt (DAB), urging calm while assuring that the state government is actively defending the interests of border residents.

Assault and Peace Committee Activation

Patton said two village chairmen and a representative of the Lotha Lower Range Public Organisation were subsequently allegedly assaulted during a protest on August 26, following which an FIR was filed at Bhandari Police Station on August 27. A key development, he said, was the decision by the Wokha and Golaghat district administrations to activate the Border Level Peace Committee to improve coordination, maintain peace and prevent further incidents.

Background of the Dispute: Eviction Drive

Giving the background, Patton said 205 households were served eviction notices during a joint eviction drive in the disputed area in August 2025, with 146 subsequently evicted. Eviction of the remaining 59 households was stayed by the court. The Gauhati High Court, through its August 18, 2026 order, has since granted the 59 families another 60 days to vacate the area.

Government Assures Action and Coordination

Patton assured the House that the State Government is giving its topmost priority to the entire issue and is continuously and actively monitoring and pursuing all matters in the DAB Areas both at the Central and State level. "Our District administrative machinery led by the Deputy Commissioner, Wokha and Border Magistrates are in active co-ordination with their Assam counterparts and is taking all necessary steps to ensure that all our Naga villages or settlements or persons are protected and similar incidents of confrontations that occurred on 25th & 26th August 2026 are not repeated and in case of Eviction or Plantation drives, proper mechanism are placed to ensure that no unilateral action is undertaken but to be carried out by the Officials from the State of Nagaland and Assam."