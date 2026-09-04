ISRO successfully launched the Advanced Earth Observation Satellite-05 (EOS-05) via the GSLV-F17 rocket from Sriharikota. The 2367 kg satellite is India's first dedicated imaging satellite from the geo orbit, marking a major milestone.

ISRO chief V Narayanan on Friday announced that the GSLV-F17 vehicle has successfully and precisely injected the Advanced Earth Observation Satellite-05 (EOS-05), the geo-imaging star satellite, into its intended and required orbit.

ISRO Chief Details Mission Success

Narayanan said the successful mission was a significant achievement for India’s space programme and that the satellite’s health was perfectly alright after its injection into orbit. “I am very happy to announce that the GSLV-F17 vehicle has successfully and precisely injected the Advanced Earth Observation Satellite 05, the geo-imaging satellite, in the intended and required orbit,” Narayanan said right after the mission success was announced at the space center.

He added that once EOS-05 is operationalised in orbit, it will become India’s first dedicated imaging satellite from the geo orbit and provide important strategic data for the country. “Today, we have injected the heaviest satellite, 2367 kgs, using this launch vehicle. The health of the satellite is perfectly alright,” the ISRO chief said.

Narayanan credited the successful mission to the collective efforts of the entire ISRO team, along with its industrial partners and the academic community. “This success is the culmination of the hard work of the entire ISRO team along with our industrial partners and academia. On this occasion, I congratulate each and every one of you. This is a great achievement in our country’s space programme,” he said.

Future Launches Targeted

Later, while addressing a press conference, the ISRO chief also mentioned that the space agency is targeting another six launches in the current financial year.

Minister Lauds 'Giant Leap' for India

Praising ISRO and the scientists involved in the mission, Minister of State in the Department of Space, Jitendra Singh, wrote on X, "Another giant leap for India in Space! Kudos to Team @isro on the successful launch of GSLV-F17/EOS-05. EOS-05 is a state-of-the-art Earth Observation satellite and India’s first imaging satellite from Geosynchronous Orbit, enabling advanced imaging across visible, infrared, multi-spectral and hyperspectral bands. With the visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, India’s space capabilities continue to scale new heights, strengthening our position as a global space power." (ANI)

Launch Details

ISRO successfully deployed the EOS-05 Earth observation satellite into orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Friday, marking another major milestone in India’s space programme.

The launch took place from the Second Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR. The launch was carried out on a GSLV-F17 rocket, which is the 19th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), as it carried EOS-05 towards a Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (Sub-GTO). (ANI)