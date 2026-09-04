Rahul Gandhi extended support to activist Nishu Aazad, who alleged Delhi Police inaction after her father was attacked. Gandhi slammed PM Modi and Amit Shah, accusing them of shielding the criminal who reportedly confessed to the crime on video.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday extended his support to activist Nishu Aazad, accusing the Centre of shielding a criminal who allegedly attacked her father. In a post on X, Gandhi responded to a plea from Aazad, who claimed that despite a viral video of the accused admitting to the crime, the Delhi Police has failed to take action for over a month and a half.

"Nishu, there's no need to panic. I'm with you. It's clear that you're being targeted because you raise your voice for the rights of your community and students," Rahul Gandhi posted. Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Gandhi questioned the alleged inaction of the Delhi Police. "Amit Shah's Delhi Police, on one hand, commits inhuman brutality against students. On the other hand, the criminal who smashed the head of a Dalit girl's father is roaming freely in the open. Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji—Why does such a criminal have the protection of you and the people in your party? Will there be action now, or will you keep shielding someone?" Gandhi wrote, concluding his post with "Jai Bhim. Jai Constitution."

Activist Details Attack, Pleads for Justice

Nishu Aazad had posted a video message stating that her father required stitches after being attacked by one Swatantra Bhardwaj. She alleged that a video of the accused is circulating where he "proudly boasts" about the assault. "A video of Swatantra Bhardwaj is circulating throughout the country in which he himself is accepting that he hit my father's head and should be charged under Section 307 for attempted murder. When he hit my father's head and my father had to get stitches, we filed an FIR against him. But the police are not doing anything. It's been more than a month and a half. The police are not doing anything. They are fooling us and keeping us busy in the name of medical examinations. My hope from the Delhi Police is completely broken now. Now my only hope is from Rahul Gandhi ji. I believe you will help me get justice," Aazad said in her post.

She further questioned how individuals with "no fear of the law" can remain free. "I want to know how people who have no fear of the law can walk free. They should be behind bars, especially those who proudly boast about their crimes instead of accepting their mistakes. So, I really request you, Rahul Gandhi ji, I need your help. Please help me get justice," she urged.

(ANI)