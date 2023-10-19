Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israel-Palestine War: This Kerala district continues to provide uniforms to Israel police

    In the midst of the Israel-Hamas war, the former has placed an order in Kerala for a new set of police uniforms. For the past eight years, hundreds of tailors from a local clothing unit in Kannur have been working relentlessly to prepare the uniform shirts for the Israel police force

    Israel-Palestine War: This Kerala district continues to provide uniforms to Israel police anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 4:37 PM IST

    Kannur: Kerala's political parties and their leaders can hold different opinions on the continuing conflict between Israel and Hamas over Gaza. However, a group of people in a quiet town in north Kerala have been tirelessly "working" for Israel both before and after the fatal attack by Hamas on October 7 that targeted citizens in that nation. For the past eight years, hundreds of tailors from a local clothing unit in Kannur have been working relentlessly to prepare the uniform shirts for the Israel police force. The volatile political region of Kannur is also renowned for its illustrious history of handloom production and textile export.

    The elegant, long-sleeved light blue uniform shirts worn by the Israeli police are made by the tailors and staff of Maryan Apparel Pvt Limited in the region. The unit not only creates the double-pocket shirts but also designs and affixes the trademark emblems to its sleeves.

    The proprietor of the garment division, a Kerala businessman living in Mumbai named Thomas Olickal, currently has approximately 1,500 trained employees. The Israeli police contacted the company even after the war started and placed extra orders for more uniforms, according to Thomas, a native of Thodupuzha in the Idukki district.  He said they placed an order for a new product from this year and the first shipment would be made by December.

    The business, which was established in 2006 at this city's government-run Kinfra Park, focuses on providing uniforms for soldiers, police officials, security guards, and healthcare staff from different nations. It also supplies school uniforms, dresses for supermarket staff, doctors' coats, coveralls, corporate wear and so on.

    The goal of the clothing unit's establishment in Kannur was to give locals who had lost their jobs as a result of the region's traditional beedi industry's decline work opportunities. Thomas claimed that after learning that his business specialised in uniform manufacturing, the Israel police had contacted him. 
     

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 4:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dont teach us secularism Assam CM Himanta Sarma slams Congress in poll-bound Chhattisgarh AJR

    'Don't teach us secularism': Assam CM Himanta Sarma slams Congress in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

    Explained Mera Yuva Bharat, India's bold step towards youth-led transformation

    Explained: Mera Yuva Bharat, India's bold step towards youth-led transformation

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country anr

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country

    Kerala men dies in gas cylinder blast in Dubai; 2 in critical condition rkn

    Kerala men die in gas cylinder blast in Dubai; 2 in critical condition

    Kerala: GST department silent on IGST pay of CM's daughter Veena Vijayan anr

    Kerala: GST department silent on IGST pay of CM's daughter Veena Vijayan

    Recent Stories

    Dont teach us secularism Assam CM Himanta Sarma slams Congress in poll-bound Chhattisgarh AJR

    'Don't teach us secularism': Assam CM Himanta Sarma slams Congress in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

    Leo Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: How much did Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film earn in one day? Read this RBA

    Leo Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: How much did Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film earn in one day? Read

    Explained Mera Yuva Bharat, India's bold step towards youth-led transformation

    Explained: Mera Yuva Bharat, India's bold step towards youth-led transformation

    Football Eden Hazard stages sensational comeback in a charity match (WATCH) osf

    Eden Hazard stages sensational comeback in a charity match (WATCH)

    Education Ministry reforms JAB to ensure seamless JEE main advanced exams gcw

    Education Ministry reforms JAB to ensure seamless JEE main, advanced exams

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon