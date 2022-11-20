Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Investigate everyone who has met Satyendar Jain in prison: BJP's Manoj Tiwari

    The former Delhi BJP chief demanded that the investigation agencies find out who all Jain met in prison, implying that the findings could aid in investigating the money laundering case in which the minister is accused. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 20, 2022, 4:11 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party MP, Manoj Tiwari, demanded that the people who met with jailed Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain in his prison cell be investigated on Sunday. 

    His remarks come just one day after videos apparently showed Jain receiving massage and meeting visitors while in jail. 

    On Saturday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia backed his cabinet colleague, saying Jain was undergoing physiotherapy for a spinal injury sustained in a prison fall. He also accused the BJP of mocking Jain's treatment and plotting to imprison him in a 'frivolous' case.

    "Sometimes even God intervenes to expose the dishonest and perpetrators," Tiwari said in response to the AAP's claims that the videos were leaked.

     

    "The question isn't who or how the videos were leaked; it's what Jain was doing there," he questioned. 

    The former Delhi BJP chief also demanded that the investigation agencies find out who all Jain met in prison, implying that the findings could aid in investigating the money laundering case in which the minister is accused. The BJP leader also slammed Sisodia for defending Jain.

    He demanded that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) produce the prescription and the information of the physiotherapist engaged for the treatment, claiming that "Several well-known physiotherapists have rejected Sisodia's claim that Jain was given physiotherapy treatment as shown in the videos."

    According to Tiwari, the person massaging Jain in jail "didn't even look like a physiotherapist."

     (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2022, 4:11 PM IST
